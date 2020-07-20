Mitsubishi Motors Announces Relocation And Opening Of All-New Bill Holt Mitsubishi

The relocation will allow the dealership to better serve customers in an updated full-service facility more centrally located to the growing northwestern Atlanta metro area. As a result of the move, Bill Holt Mitsubishi hired 11 new employees to join the sales and service teams, a testament to the store's investment in its community in light of the ongoing economic uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The entire Bill Holt Mitsubishi team is thrilled to be settling into our new location in Canton, and we can't wait to meet our new community and continue to serve our valued customers from Marietta," said Tina Holt, dealer principal, Bill Holt Mitsubishi. "We look forward to growing our presence in the area in the months ahead as we continue to offer a strong lineup of competitive and affordable Mitsubishi crossovers and small cars across northwest Georgia."

In 2021, Bill Holt Mitsubishi will undergo a thorough interior and exterior renovation under Mitsubishi Motors' Visual Identity program. The Visual Identity program is intended to enhance the customer experience in a high-quality retail environment, working in concert with the brand's "Drive your Ambition" brand message to engage and inspire customers when shopping for a vehicle.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bill Holt Mitsubishi is currently open for sales and service by appointment only. To make an appointment, please call (877) 890-2126 or make an appointment online at www.billholtmitsubishi.com/.

"MMNA is committed to working closely with our dealer partners to provide the highest levels of customer service when shopping for a new Mitsubishi vehicle, and we are proud to see Bill Holt Mitsubishi re-open in its new location in Canton," said, Jimmy Scarboro, director, southeast region, MMNA. "Mitsubishi Motors and our dealer partners remain committed to reaching new markets as we sustainably grow our dealership network across the United States."

MMNA recently finalized the relocation of its U.S. headquarters to its new permanent home in Franklin, Tennessee. The relocation is the most tangible example of the ongoing reinvention of every aspect of the Mitsubishi Motors brand and business in the U.S., from corporate leadership to dealer partners to every touchpoint in a customer's relationship with their vehicle.

Bill Holt Mitsubishi is located at 2255 Marietta Highway, Canton, Georgia 30024.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors U.S. dealer network, please visit www.mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 350 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth, and MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality Study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (615) 257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

