Mitsubishi Motors Is Redefining In-Vehicle Garage Control With myQ Connected Garage

The technology will debut on the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, the brand's sporty design and technology-forward compact SUV. A new 8-inch smartphone-link display audio (SDA) system comes standard on the Eclipse Cross, giving the driver better access to and control of features available through the My Mitsubishi Connect app, including myQ Connected Garage. The technology will also be available to 2018-2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross owners, through the My Mitsubishi Connect app.

"Today, drivers are limited by the ability to only open and close the garage door when they are within line of sight of the door," said James Trainor, Vice President General Manager of Automotive for Chamberlain Group, a global leader in access control solutions with its Chamberlain and LiftMaster garage door opener brands and myQ connected technology. "We are thrilled to partner with Mitsubishi Motors to help enhance the driver experience when it comes to garage control. myQ Smart Vehicle Access allows Mitsubishi to integrate smart garage control capabilities within the car's in-dash touchscreen, allowing drivers to safely control, secure and monitor their garage door from wherever they are on their journey. With myQ Connected Garage, they can stay connected to home and know that their garage is secure."

From the grocery store to cross-country road trips, no matter where you go, with myQ Connected Garage you can keep your focus on the road and safely open and close your garage door with convenient in-dash touchscreen control. Available through Android Auto™1, Eclipse Cross drivers with the My Mitsubishi Connect app and a myQ connected garage door opener, can seamlessly transition garage control to their in-vehicle touchscreen. Additional in-dash garage control features will become available later in the year through both Android Auto™ and the addition of Apple CarPlay®2.

"Consumers have indicated that controlling their garage door through the infotainment system is one of the most highly desired in-dash features," said Bryan Arnett, Director of Digital Product Strategy for Mitsubishi Motors Research and Development Americas. "We are very excited to add myQ® Connected Garage to our My Mitsubishi Connect service platform. Partnering with Chamberlain Group will enable us to scale this service across our Mitsubishi lineup as well as build on its functionality to create rich, intelligent and predictive user experiences with regards to access control."

Smart Vehicle Access provides a seamless, connected experience between the car and the home, which starts with having a myQ connected garage. A myQ connected garage allows homeowners to secure, monitor and control the garage door from a smartphone through the myQ app or from the in-dash display of a vehicle through the My Mitsubishi Connect app using Android Auto™. To get in-dash garage control, simply go to your My Mitsubishi Connect app and on the "Services" page, select "myQ Connected Garage." Here you will be able to see if you have a myQ smart garage door opener. If you do not have one, you can select "Add a Hub" within the app to purchase a myQ Smart Garage™ Hub, a quick and easy way to add myQ to an existing garage door opener.

The integration of myQ Connected Garage and the My Mitsubishi Connect app is made possible by the Aeris Mobility Suite (AMS), an end-to-end connected vehicle software suite purpose-built to help automotive OEMs win in a connected world. AMS enables companies like Mitsubishi Motors to rapidly deploy new connected vehicle programs globally, and to upgrade existing software infrastructure to improve customer engagement and retention—all within one year, and at the lowest possible cost.

"Our mission is to help automotive manufactures strengthen brand loyalty and increase revenue by delivering connected services that consumers love," said Kunal Rupani, head of product, platform and mobile, Aeris. "Our partnership with Mitsubishi Motors and Chamberlain, to enable customers to have in-vehicle touchscreen control of their garage, is a perfect example of a connected service that is making consumers lives easier and enabling them, as well as Mitsubishi Motors, to gain even greater value from their connected vehicles," he added.

For more information about My Mitsubishi Connect, visit Mitsubishi-Connect. For more information about myQ Connected Garage, visit myQ.com/CES/Mitsubishi.com. More information on the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is online here.

Disclaimers

Android Auto™, Google Play and other marks are trademarks of Google Inc. Apple CarPlay®, Siri®, Apple Music™, and Apple Maps™ are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

About Chamberlain Group

The Chamberlain Group, a global leader in access control solutions with its Chamberlain® and LiftMaster® garage door opener brands and myQ® smart technology, has had a long history within the automotive industry. For more than 20 years, Chamberlain has been an innovator in vehicle-to-home connectivity, with technology included in more than 150 million vehicles. As the element of connectivity within the vehicle evolves, Chamberlain has continued to reimagine seamless vehicle-to-destination experiences that eliminate everyday barriers and create greater connections for an uninterrupted life. Chamberlain's Automotive Connectivity Solutions business unit exclusively focuses on developing access solutions that provide rich, intelligent and predictive driver experiences, connecting the vehicle to gates, garage doors and the home.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (615) 257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we have powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris' offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

