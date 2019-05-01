Mitsubishi Motors Reports April 2019 Sales
May 01, 2019, 11:05 ET
CYPRESS, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S. for the second consecutive year1, today reported April 2019 sales of 6,963 vehicles.
Calendar year-to-date sales through the end of April stood at 49,030 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 12% compared to the same period in 2018, and the brand's best calendar year-to-date sales since 2004. April 2019 sales were down 13% over April 2018.
News and Notes:
- Outlander total volume was up 5% year-over-year.
- Eclipse Cross total volume was up more than 40% year-over-year, marking the vehicle's best-ever April.
- Mirage and Mirage G4, the most fuel-efficient gasoline-powered non-hybrid vehicle currently available in America2, continue to buck the consumer trend away from sedans and small passenger cars, with total volume up 8.5% year-over-year.
|
APR
|
YTD
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Mirage
|
2004
|
2069
|
8246
|
7601
|
Lancer3
|
0
|
441
|
0
|
2503
|
Outlander Sport
|
1468
|
2286
|
13925
|
15716
|
Outlander
|
2408
|
2266
|
16148
|
15365
|
Outlander PHEV
|
163
|
273
|
794
|
1269
|
Eclipse Cross
|
920
|
655
|
9917
|
1308
|
Total
|
6963
|
7990
|
49030
|
43762
For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.
1 Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.
2 Based on EPA estimated mileage rating from www.fueleconomy.gov.
3 Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.
About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.
Located in Cypress, Calif., MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the largest automaker alliance in the world. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.
For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.
For more information, please contact:
Jeremy Barnes
Senior Director, Communications and Events
jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com
Desk: 714-372-6008, Mobile: 714-296-1402
Scott McKee
The Brand Amp
scott@thebrandamp.com
Mobile: 949-378-8332
SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
