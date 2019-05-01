Mitsubishi Motors Reports April 2019 Sales

News and Notes:

Outlander total volume was up 5% year-over-year.

Eclipse Cross total volume was up more than 40% year-over-year, marking the vehicle's best-ever April.

Mirage and Mirage G4, the most fuel-efficient gasoline-powered non-hybrid vehicle currently available in America2, continue to buck the consumer trend away from sedans and small passenger cars, with total volume up 8.5% year-over-year.



APR YTD

2019 2018 2019 2018 Mirage 2004 2069 8246 7601 Lancer3 0 441 0 2503 Outlander Sport 1468 2286 13925 15716 Outlander 2408 2266 16148 15365 Outlander PHEV 163 273 794 1269 Eclipse Cross 920 655 9917 1308 Total 6963 7990 49030 43762

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

1 Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

2 Based on EPA estimated mileage rating from www.fueleconomy.gov.

3 Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Located in Cypress, Calif., MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the largest automaker alliance in the world. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

