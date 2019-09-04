Mitsubishi Motors Reports August 2019 Sales
Sep 04, 2019, 11:26 ET
CYPRESS, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S. for the second consecutive year1, today reported August 2019 sales of 8,139 vehicles, a 3.3% decrease over last August. Calendar year-to-date sales through the end of August stood at 87,849 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5% compared to the same period in 2018.
News & Notes
- August sales of Mirage, the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid vehicle sold in America2, were up 37.9% year-over-year, continuing to defy the industry trend away from cars to CUVs.
- August sales of the stylish and sporty Eclipse Cross, which was recently named a TOP SAFETY PICK by the Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)3, were up 13.4% year-over-year.
- The approach of Hurricane Dorian prompted closure of seven Mitsubishi dealerships in south and central Florida before the holiday weekend, and another six will do the same as the storm makes landfall.
- 2019 remains Mitsubishi's best calendar year-to-date sales since 2007.
|
AUGUST
|
YTD
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Mirage
|
2824
|
2048
|
18981
|
17607
|
Lancer4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3302
|
Outlander Sport
|
2404
|
2980
|
23849
|
28835
|
Outlander
|
1661
|
2164
|
28906
|
28678
|
Outlander PHEV
|
277
|
366
|
1738
|
2672
|
Eclipse Cross
|
973
|
858
|
14375
|
4599
|
Total
|
8139
|
8416
|
87849
|
85693
For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.
1. Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.
2. Based on EPA estimated mileage rating from www.fueleconomy.gov.
3. Applies only to models with optional front crash prevention + specific headlights.
4. Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.
About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.
Currently located in Cypress, California – and soon to be relocating to Franklin, Tennessee – MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.
For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.
For more information, please contact:
Jeremy Barnes
Senior Director, Communications and Events
jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com
Desk: 714-372-6008, Mobile: 714-296-1402
Scott McKee
The Brand Amp
scott@thebrandamp.com
Mobile: 949-378-8332
SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
