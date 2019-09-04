Mitsubishi Motors Reports August 2019 Sales

August sales of Mirage, the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid vehicle sold in America 2 , were up 37.9% year-over-year, continuing to defy the industry trend away from cars to CUVs.

before the holiday weekend, and another six will do the same as the storm makes landfall. 2019 remains Mitsubishi's best calendar year-to-date sales since 2007.



AUGUST YTD

2019 2018 2019 2018 Mirage 2824 2048 18981 17607 Lancer4 0 0 0 3302 Outlander Sport 2404 2980 23849 28835 Outlander 1661 2164 28906 28678 Outlander PHEV 277 366 1738 2672 Eclipse Cross 973 858 14375 4599 Total 8139 8416 87849 85693

1. Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

2. Based on EPA estimated mileage rating from www.fueleconomy.gov.

3. Applies only to models with optional front crash prevention + specific headlights.

4. Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.



About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Currently located in Cypress, California – and soon to be relocating to Franklin, Tennessee – MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

