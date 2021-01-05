Mitsubishi Motors Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Calendar Year 2020 Sales

Through the bulk of 2020, MMNA concentrated efforts on supporting its dealer partners across the country with COVID protocols, to assist in protecting employees and customers. But a key part of the company's year-long effort was to focus on improving the overall and long-term health of the franchise dealer network and Mitsubishi Motors business by reducing both dealer stock (50% reduction compared to December 2019) and fleet sales.

Actions undertaken throughout 2020 were instrumental in preparing Mitsubishi Motors dealers for what promises to be a strong 2021, with growth and improved profitability brought about by key new model launches in the first quarter of the new year.

Looking ahead in 2021, Mitsubishi Motors' plan to reinvigorate its presence in the U.S. marketplace continues in full-force. By the end of the first quarter of 2021, the brand will launch three considerably upgraded vehicles, the redesigned 2022 Eclipse Cross, redesigned 2021 Mirage and Mirage G4, and the all-new next-generation 2022 Outlander.

News and Notes

Mitsubishi Motors teased the first image of the highly anticipated next-generation 2022 Outlander. The vehicle will have a global reveal in February 2021 . Developed under the ideal "I-Fu-Do-Do," a Japanese term that means authentic and majestic, the all-new Outlander demonstrates strength and quality from the inside out.

MMNA will soon launch a comprehensive online retailing system, allowing buyers to shop where, when and how they choose to. Customers will be able to see real-time dealership inventory, build their deal based on available incentives and local taxes, apply for credit, and receive an estimate for their trade-in.

MMNA continues to invest in and expand its national dealer network, adding 22 new dealer partners to the Mitsubishi family in 2020. Additionally, MMNA continues to celebrate the opening of new-construction and significantly renovated facilities under its corporate Visual Identity Program.



Q4 YTD

2020 2019 2020 2019 Mirage 4,844 5,789 19,136 26,966 Outlander Sport 4,332 7,494 28,836 33,644 Outlander 3,665 7,494 27,132 37,965 Outlander PHEV 385 896 1,964 2,810 Eclipse Cross 1,544 3,802 10,319 19,661 TOTALS 14,770 24,474 87,387 121,046

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth, and MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 714-296-1402

Lauren Ryan

Manager, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 404-862-8286

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

