Mitsubishi Road Assist+ Named 2020 Future Digital Awards Winner By Juniper Research

Established in 2008 by Juniper Research, the Future Digital Awards recognize companies that deliver imaginative, innovative products or services with the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience and consumers. The Technology & Innovation category recognizes excellence in innovation across smart devices, smart Cities, the connected home, Automotive & Telematics and the Internet of Things.

Mitsubishi Road Assist+, built in association with LexisNexis Risk Solutions, is the first hardware-free, smartphone-based application developed by an automaker that allows consumers the benefits of usage-based insurance even if their vehicle does not feature the required advanced connectivity and telematics hardware solutions. The app utilizes a smartphone's GPS hardware and data-recording features to monitor driving behaviors and offer drivers personalized discounts and other exclusive Mitsubishi offers.

"Mitsubishi Road Assist+ increases driver peace of mind, safety and connectivity on the open road," said Bryan Arnett, digital product strategy director, Mitsubishi Motors R&D of America, Inc. "We are proud to be recognized by Juniper Research for our leadership in vehicle connectivity and telematics, which are essential components of this work."

Mitsubishi Road Assist+ provides 24-hour emergency roadside assistance, hazard monitoring and dealership cost-savings incentives. The service also allows Mitsubishi to explore valuable insights into consumer behavior in order to drive innovation.

"The Future Digital Awards recognize companies that make outstanding contributions to their industry and are positioned to make a significant impact in the future," said Elson Sutanto, principal analyst, Juniper Research. "Today's consumers expect infinite and easy connectivity options at their fingertips, and Mitsubishi Road Assist+ more than delivers on that."

Mitsubishi Road Assist+ is currently available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for use on Android™ and iOS® devices*.

For more information on Mitsubishi Road Assist+ and the 2020 Mitsubishi lineup, please visit www.mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 350 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (615) 257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com, and www.relx.com.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

