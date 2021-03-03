Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Announces Establishment of NeuroDiscovery Lab Research Base in Cambridge, Mass.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced that Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. (MTHA) plans to establish a new NeuroDiscovery Lab in the U.S. biotechnology hub of Cambridge, Mass. The research site will serve as a North American base to identify and collaborate on precision medicine and new drug discovery for central nervous system (CNS) diseases, particularly in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

"Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma group companies are deeply committed to the ALS community and to continued research for treatments for this terrible, debilitating disease," said Tetsuro Iwata, Vice President, Corporate and Product Strategy, MTHA. "Through this investment, we aim to strengthen our ability to discover promising novel medicines to address the unmet needs of patients in the U.S. The establishment of this research location is another step along our path to seek advancements in this area."

The NeuroDiscovery Lab, scheduled to open in April 2021, will help enable Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma group companies to build an expanded, robust drug pipeline focused on potential precision medicine treatments for CNS diseases that can be developed globally, with a focus on the U.S. market. This endeavor is part of the organization's growing efforts to conduct joint research collaborations with various academic centers and biotech companies.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation's (MTPC) 100 percent owned U.S. holding company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. (MTHA). It was established by MTPC to commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Overview of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, which was founded in 1678, has its headquarters in Doshomachi, Osaka, which is the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. With business centered on ethical pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma is a well-established company with one of the longest histories of pharmaceutical companies in Japan.1 Through the discovery of drugs that address unmet medical needs, centered on its priority disease areas — immune-inflammation diseases, central nervous system, and vaccines — Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma will strive to contribute to the health of patients around the world. MTPC is the parent company of MTPA. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/.

