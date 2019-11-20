Mittera Group Acquires Business Assets of Fuse LLC

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mittera Group today announced it has acquired the assets of Fuse LLC, a Chicago printing and marketing business comprised of Kelmscott Communications, KelmscottEDU, Rider Dickerson and The Buhl Press. The Fuse client relationships, personnel and infrastructure will join Mittera's national network of print production and integrated marketing facilities and professionals, allowing a seamless customer experience with expanded capabilities.

"Fuse's strategy of providing complementary technology and creative services in addition to print fits perfectly with Mittera's strategy of being a comprehensive marketing partner," said Jon Troen, Chief Executive Officer of Mittera.

John Hamilton, a Director at Mittera since 2014, has been named President of Mittera Chicago and will oversee the operations of Mittera's current sales office and the Berkeley, Illinois facility. "We are excited to grow our Chicagoland presence, and look forward to offering Fuse clients an enhanced suite of services," said Hamilton.

About Mittera

Mittera is a multi-platform print, marketing and media company with more than 1,300 professionals providing printing, direct mail, design, digital and analytic solutions for clients throughout the United States. Mittera has been actively expanding its footprint and offerings and operates facilities in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas and Colorado. For more information, see www.mittera.com.

About Fuse

Fuse LLC was formed in 2016 when Buhl Press, Kelmscott Communications, and Rider Dickerson merged to create a Chicago print-production powerhouse. Integrating advanced technology Fuse's vision is to reimagine the customer experience in that place where print meets technology. Though this vision, the Fuse Team enhances efficiency and creates more personalized services for customers.

Contact: Carin Mifsud

Phone: 201.397.5280

Email: carin.mifsud@mittera.com

SOURCE Mittera Group

