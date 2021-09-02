Mitto Offers Unrivaled Omnichannel Reach in Argentina

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto, a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, today announced it enables optimized reach to 100% of Argentina's mobile phone users through direct connectivity to all of the country's mobile network operators (MNOs). By growing its strategic carrier relationships, Mitto supports businesses' omnichannel growth strategies through fast, reliable message routing with full access into Argentina, where over 73% of citizens — or about 33 million people — own a mobile phone.

The expansion of Mitto's carrier relationships in Argentina builds upon the company's fast-growing MNO partner ecosystem, which powers comprehensive, high-quality customer engagement via omnichannel communications for global brands. Recent news includes direct connectivity to the top three MNOs in Switzerland and Japan.

Argentina's total imports grew 70.7% year over year in April 2021, according to CEIC. In addition, market analysis shows Argentinians are constantly looking for an overall better customer and shopping experience. Therefore, while significant business potential exists in Argentina brands may face a battle to attract consumers.

"In a crowded market, strong customer engagement becomes an imperative to achieving success, either as a local or international business. With over 33 million mobile phone users in Argentina, taking an omnichannel messaging approach across SMS, WhatsApp, and more is a logical way to help companies drive awareness and provide support to their customer base right at their fingertips," said Carlos Losada, Mitto's Regional Director for LATAM. "Through our expanded direct connectivity in Argentina, we have never been in a better position to help companies reach their customers in the right ways."

Mitto has a decade of experience enhancing omnichannel messaging through quality technologies, an advanced routing platform, and strategic direct partnerships with hundreds of operators throughout the world. The company enables optimized communications experiences for the entire ecosystem of MNOs, messaging aggregators, global brands, and consumers.

