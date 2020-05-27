MIU Launches New Online MS in Aromatherapy

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maharishi International University (MIU) is accepting applications for a new Online MS in Aromatherapy , with classes starting in August 2020. Federal financial aid for full tuition and personal living expenses is available for most U.S. students.

Why Aromatherapy?

Aromatherapy uses essential oils medicinally to improve the health of the body and mind. According to the Mayo Clinic, "Studies on aromatherapy have shown these benefits: lower anxiety and stress levels, improved mood, and improved quality of life."

In a recent study completed at West Virginia University School of Nursing, results showed that Aromatherapy may reduce nurses' on-the-job stress, anxiety, and exhaustion.

Public interest in the health-giving qualities of aromatherapy has grown dramatically, as the Washington Post reports: "Essential oils make up what has become a multibillion-dollar industry. Revenue in the United States spiked 40 percent from 2014 to 2018 and, according to Grand View Research, is expected to reach more than $5 billion in the next four years."

Learning the Science and Art of Essential Oils at MIU

The new master's program will provide students with a sound foundation from three perspectives: aromatherapy, the Ayurvedic health system, and modern medicine.

Students will start from a scientific basis of physiology, pathology, and chemistry. They will gain a deep understanding of the therapeutic and chemical properties of essential oils, as well as the basics of common diseases and how essential oils can be applied to them.

This flexible, part-time program allows students to fulfill other commitments while completing their MS online. Included in the professional training is hands-on practice in Maharishi AyurVeda Pulse Diagnosis.

Komal Marwaha, MD, PhD co-director of the program, describes Ayurvedic pulse diagnosis as "an ancient technique for identifying imbalances in the body and mind."

Maharishi AyurVeda Pulse Diagnosis is a truly unique feature of this program, which allows the aromatherapy practitioner to make highly individualized recommendations.

Maharishi International University is a non-profit institution and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. It is known as the Home of Consciousness-Based Education.

SOURCE Maharishi International University

Related Links

https://www.miu.edu/

