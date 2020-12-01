Miura Systems Implements Futurex's VirtuCrypt Cloud Solution to Securely Automate Remote Key Loading for Payments

BULVERDE, Texas and LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurex, a leader in hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions, and global payment technology leader, Miura Systems, announced the implementation of Futurex's VirtuCrypt cloud payment HSM solution. This enables Miura Systems to better manage and load cryptographic keys into its payment terminals worldwide, using remote key loading — or remote key injection — to streamline the process. Encryption keys are used to secure every payment transaction.

"We were looking for a cloud-based solution to help us deliver scale, as well as streamline the key replacement process, and meet future compliance; that's where Futurex helped us," said Darren Shaw, chief product officer at Miura Systems. "Futurex's VirtuCrypt enables us to remotely inject our terminals across the globe with ease, radically streamlining the deployment and maintenance of our payment devices and customer use cases worldwide."

"Miura is both a pioneer in mobile payment acceptance and a leader in embracing cloud technology to future-proof its crypto payment processes," said Roland Allen, general manager, EMEA at Futurex. "Miura Systems turned to us to securely automate the manual key loading process with our Futurex VirtuCrypt cloud security solution."

Learn about Miura System's implementation and results in the Miura Systems Case Study.

About Miura Systems

Miura Systems has been a global pioneer driving mobile acceptance since 2008. Its compact and versatile payment solutions have been powering consumer engagement in key markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, as well as in the Americas. The company partners with acquirers, payment service providers, processors, systems integrators and independent software vendors to deliver feature-rich payment solutions for use in any customer-service environment, instore or on the move. For more information please visit: www.miurasystems.com.

About Futurex

For more than 40 years, Futurex has been a trusted provider of hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide, including financial services providers and corporate enterprises, have used Futurex's innovative hardware security modules, key management servers, and enterprise-class cloud solutions to address their mission-critical systems, data security, and cryptographic needs. This includes the secure encryption, storage, transmission, and certification of sensitive data. For more information, please visit futurex.com.

