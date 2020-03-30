MIVI Neuroscience Promotes Bob Colloton to CEO and Appoints Robert Stern to Board of Directors

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIVI Neuroscience announced today that Bob Colloton has been promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer effective March 30, 2020, following the resignation of MIVI's current CEO, Jim McCollum.

The Company also announced that Robert Stern, an experienced medical device executive and investor, has accepted the role of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Colloton is currently the company's Chief Commercial Officer whose career in fostering innovative medical devices spans 35 years. Before joining MIVI in January 2018, Bob was the Vice President – US for Neuravi Inc. (acquired by Johnson and Johnson), Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Revision Optics, and prior to that Vice President Marketing and Sales at Micrus Endovascular (acquired by Johnson and Johnson). Bob holds an MS in Marketing from Miami of Ohio in Oxford, Ohio.

Mr. Stern currently serves as an advisor for several innovative medical device companies and is and has been a board member of multiple Neurovascular-focused companies including Flexible Stenting Solutions, Reverse Medical, and Neuravi LTD., all of which were sold to strategic investors.

"We are excited about Bob Colloton's promotion to CEO here at MIVI Neuroscience," said Dr. Fred Moll, MIVI's Chairman of the Board. "Bob has been an integral part of the MIVI team and has broad commercial relationships in the neurovascular field, making him the logical choice to succeed Jim as we continue toward approval and commercialization of our Q Catheter System and DAISE Clot Management Device. We are also excited to welcome Bob Stern to the Board as Vice Chairman, and believe his capabilities and experience will be instrumental in accomplishing MIVI's ambitious commercial goals." Moll added, "We would like to also thank Jim McCollum for his contributions to MIVI over the past two years and wish him the best in his new endeavors."

About MIVI Neuroscience

MIVI Neuroscience, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing superior clinical solutions for neurointerventional procedures. Adoption of endovascular stroke therapy procedures is growing significantly worldwide since compelling data from multiple large-scale randomized trials in 2015 and 2016 confirmed the value to rapidly clear occlusive clot from large cerebral vessels. MIVI's innovative product portfolio provides physicians with unique devices designed to improve patient outcomes in these procedures by reducing complications, shortening procedure times and expanding treatment to more patients. More information about MIVI can be found on the website, www.mivineuro.com

