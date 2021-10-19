Mix Talent Releases First-Ever Podcast: The Mix Tape

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mix Talent, the life science recruiting and consulting firm based in Columbus, is gearing up to release their brand-new podcast titled, The Mix Tape. With episodes launching weekly, the podcast will feature candid conversations between Mix Talent team members and life science industry leaders about the work that they do in an informative and entertaining way – touching on a variety of topics such as: the art of returning to the office post-COVID, cracking the code of building a winning sales team, the growth of the Ohio bioscience industry, and more.

The idea for the podcast was brought to light by Mix Talent Recruiter, Cameron Crockett, who thought it would be an effective way to connect people in the life science industry. He said, "I love a good podcast. When I realized there weren't many podcasts in the life science talent space, I thought we should put one out that shares great conversations with the incredible people we get to work with as well as promotes what Mix is all about, and that is connecting people."

The Mix Tape will be routinely hosted by Valerie McCandlish and Maggie Painter from Mix's recruiting team. Painter commented on the podcast by saying, "I feel so blessed to be able to take part in The Mix Tape… I think the podcast will accomplish getting the word out on trending topics and common challenges we all face and provide helpful solutions from leaders with expertise in those areas. I [also] think this will have an overall positive affect on the life sciences industry as well as help enlighten listeners to best practices in recruiting."

The Mix Tape is set to be released on all platforms this month and will also be available on Mix Talent's website.

About Us

Mix Talent was built to support the near-term goals and long-term success of pharma, biotech, and gene therapy organizations. We leverage 30 years of experience in clinical and commercial executive search, sales builds, human resources, and talent assessment to anticipate your challenges and solve your complex problems, helping you grow your organization with full attention to your culture: the most powerful force for talent there is.

