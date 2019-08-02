MiX Telematics Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

The certification provides stakeholders with the assurance that MiX Telematics has robust methods and processes in place to identify and mitigate risks relating to information systems management and security. Furthermore, the credibility of the ISO/IEC 27001 certification is enhanced through the use of BSI (British Standards Institution) as the certification body – a globally respected organisation.

The scope of the certification includes the development, provision, management and support of mobile asset information, products and services that are delivered via MiX's SaaS platform.

In addition to the ISO 27001 certification, MiX Telematics is also certified for ISO 9001:2015 (the international standard for quality management systems) which the company has maintained since first achieving it in 2003.

"We are incredibly proud of this achievement which took a lot of effort across multiple teams," comments Catherine Lewis, Executive Vice President of Technology at MiX Telematics. "While some telematics companies leverage the certification of their cloud providers, few – if any – have achieved both ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications for their own development and operations environments. We believe this places us in a fairly unique position in the industry," concludes Lewis.

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 766,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

