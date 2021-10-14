MiX Telematics enhances Software-as-a-Service experience with new dynamic dashboard analytics

BOCA RATON, Fla. and STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX,NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of connected fleet management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), is proud to announce the release of a new dashboard solution that leverages latest technologies to provide an enhanced, embedded analytics experience to customers around the world.



The visually rich and highly configurable solution provides customers with a fast and easy way to apply automated fleet cost, driver safety and risk analytics to generate significant safety, efficiency, compliance, security and sustainability outcomes.



"We've been presenting valuable information to customers in a variety of ways over the last two decades, and have always given users a choice in how they receive and visualize their information," comments Catherine Lewis, EVP of Technology at MiX Telematics. "While we will always support the use of third party visualization and analytics tools for advanced analysis, this new solution allows us to offer a powerful embedded experience for customers looking for answers within our SaaS platform, in a way that is much slicker and faster than ever before."



MiX is leveraging embedded analytics components from Logi Analytics, an insightsoftware company, to facilitate a rich and interactive user experience. The system is secure and highly scalable, providing users with a seamless and fully integrated experience to glean insights from various metrics generated off high volume data.



"We look forward to partnering with MiX to provide a seamlessly integrated user experience through our embedded analytics," said Charles Caldwell, VP of Product Management at Logi Analytics. "Logi's powerful dashboard solution will provide MiX users with insights that inject comprehensive data into easily digestible visuals. As a result, users are able to make faster, more informed decisions that will benefit the organization as a whole."



"The feedback from customers is excellent. They are loving the new tech and this is something we are certainly going to expand on in the months and years to come," concludes Lewis.



About MiX Telematics



MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 753,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets, and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance, and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide.

