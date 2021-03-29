Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market Report by Technavio Identifies the Adoption MMA as Apart of Fitness Programs as a Major Driver

Ask for a Free Sample Report

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as product (MMA gloves, protective gear, and training equipment), end-user (individual and organization), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

"The growing adoption of MMA as a part of fitness programs will be crucial in driving the growth of the mixed martial arts equipment market. Also, the rising number of fitness centers and health clubs will present significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period", says an analyst at Technavio.

The lack of physical activities and sedentary lifestyles have increased the prevalence of chronic back pain in the younger population. Besides, hectic work schedules and rising health issues are driving people to involve in daily exercises and combat sports such as MMA to stay fit. Participating in MMA offers several health benefits. It strengthens the abdominal muscles, improves coordination, and enhances the flexibility of muscles and the whole body. All these factors are expected to positively influence the growth of the global mixed martial arts equipment market during the forecast period.

Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Product:

Based on product, the MMA gloves segment led the market in 2019.

The MMA gloves segment is expected to generate maximum revenue to the market due to an increase in participation rates.

Also, the development of gloves for women's fitness is expected to contribute to the growth of the MMA gloves segment during the forecast period.

The market growth in the MMA gloves segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography:

45% of the market growth will originate from North America and the region will offer several opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

and the region will offer several opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period. The increase in the number of professional boxing clubs and tournaments and innovative product launches will drive the growth of the mixed martial arts equipment market in North America .

. The US is a key market for mixed martial arts equipment in North America .

. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe .

Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market: Major Vendors

The mixed martial arts equipment market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including adidas AG, Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, FAIRTEX EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., KWON Inc., Revgear, Sports Direct International Plc, TS Gear, and Venum among others.

More Details: www.technavio.com/report/mixed-martial-arts-equipment-market

