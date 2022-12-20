Mixed martial arts equipment market size to grow by USD 260.15 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global mixed martial arts equipment market as a part of the global leisure products market, which covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The global mixed martial arts equipment market size is estimated to increase by USD 260.15 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.87%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market 2023-2027

Global Mixed martial arts equipment market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor offerings -

adidas AG - The company offers mixed martial arts equipment such as ADIDAS HYBRID 80, ADIDAS TILT 350, ADIDAS ADILIGHT UNIFORM, ADIDAS WTF CHEST GUARD, and others.

Blitz Corp. Ltd. - The company offers mixed martial arts equipment such as uniforms, gloves, protection, training aids, and others.

Century LLC - The company offers mixed martial arts equipment such as sparring gear, punching bags, and others.

Combat Brands LLC - The company offers mixed martial arts equipment such as Ringside Fitness Reflex Bag, Ringside Apex Flash Sparring Gloves, and others.

Vendor landscape -

The global mixed martial arts equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of several many large and mid-sized competitors. A few prominent vendors that offer mixed martial arts equipment in the market are adidas AG, Blitz Corp. Ltd., Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, FAIRTEX EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., King Martial Arts Supplies, KWON Inc., MRX Products Inc., Outslayer Fight Gear, Proforce Inc., RDX Inc., Revgear Sports Co., Sports Direct International plc, Tiger Claw, TITLE Boxing, Twins Special Co. LTD., Venum, and Zebra Athletics and others.

The market is anticipated to experience a rise in production capacity. Hence, competitors are using advanced methods of producing MMA equipment. The market players compete on many different factors, including price, quality, brand, and variety. Key players are focusing on online distribution channels for their online marketing and branding of products to attract more customers. Hence, global vendors must concentrate on product portfolio expansions and product innovations to stay ahead of their competitors.

Global mixed martial arts equipment market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global mixed martial arts equipment market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (MMA gloves, protective gear, and training equipment) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The MMA gloves segment will contribute significantly to market growth during the forecast period. MMA gloves have to be highly durable. There are two types of MMA gloves, namely competition gloves and sparring gloves. The demand for MMA gloves has increased in recent years, with the growing popularity of MMA as a fitness program. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the global MMA gloves segment in the coming years.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global mixed martial arts equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mixed martial arts equipment market.

· North America is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The popularity of MMA has grown, especially among men aged 18-36 years. It is recognized as the fourth major sport in the US after football, baseball, and basketball. During the forecast period, the growing participation of women is also expected to drive the market growth. Factors such as an increase in the number of professional boxing clubs and tournaments and innovative product launches have been driving the MMA equipment market in North America. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the regional MMA equipment market during the forecast period.

Global mixed martial arts equipment market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The rising adoption of MMA as part of fitness programs is driving the mixed martial arts equipment market growth. With the growing awareness about the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle, the adoption of various combat sports, such as MMA, is increasing. This will boost the sales of MMA equipment such as gloves, protective gear, and training equipment. Moreover, gyms and fitness reach out to their customers through social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. Such factors will create a demand for MMA equipment, which will drive the growth of the global MMA equipment market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The rising number of fitness centers and health clubs is a key trend in the mixed martial arts equipment market. The number of MMA gyms, fitness centers, and health clubs is increasing globally. Many MMA gyms and fitness centers have started offering exclusive packages. They have also started offering provisions for MMA training. Qualified trainers and quality equipment are required during the training and practice of MMA. Such operators spend a significant amount on quality MMA equipment, which is likely to enhance the growth of the global MMA equipment market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The easy availability of counterfeit products is challenging the mixed martial arts equipment market growth. The global MMA equipment market has many fake products, which leads to market fragmentation. This results in an uneven competitive scenario, a lack of price standardization, and market share erosion. Fake products are sold at a lower price than genuine products, which prevents key market competitors from achieving optimum market penetration. Thus, the presence of various counterfeit MMA equipment is likely to hinder the growth of the global MMA equipment market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this mixed martial arts equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mixed martial arts equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mixed martial arts equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mixed martial arts equipment market across North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mixed martial arts equipment market vendors

Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 260.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Mexico, UK, Russia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Blitz Corp. Ltd., Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, FAIRTEX EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., King Martial Arts Supplies, KWON Inc., MRX Products Inc., Outslayer Fight Gear, Proforce Inc., RDX Inc., Revgear Sports Co., Sports Direct International plc, Tiger Claw, TITLE Boxing, Twins Special Co. LTD., Venum, and Zebra Athletics Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

