Mixed Reality in Education Sector Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from North America |Hardware Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Mixed Reality In Education Sector Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Mixed Reality In Education Sector Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Mixed Reality In Education Sector Market: Product Landscape

The mixed reality in the education sector market share growth by the hardware will be significant for revenue generation. The MR hardware consists of Head Mounted Displays (HMDs) that are equipped with sensors, motion tracking devices, and haptic devices. The hardware segment dominates the mixed reality in the education sector market as the use of HMDs is vital for the success of providing an MR effect. As a result, many vendors are trying to capitalize on the MR in the education sector by providing affordable HMDs that go about with the MR software.

Mixed Reality In Education Sector Market: Geographic Landscape

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for mixed reality in the education sector in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA regions. The increasing tech-savvy nature of students and teachers will facilitate the mixed reality in education sector market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample now!

Companies Covered:

The mixed reality in the education sector market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focussing on price, technology, and solutions offered to the end-users to compete in the market.

Acer Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Avegant Corp.

HP Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Magic Leap Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Osterhout Design Group

Pearson Plc

zSpace Inc.

To know about the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

The online language learning market share is expected to increase to USD 29.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a progressing CAGR of 18.77%. Download a sample now!

The drone technology market share in the education sector is expected to increase by USD 499.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.53%. Download a sample now!

Mixed Reality In Education Sector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 72% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 96.65 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 62.44 Performing market contribution North America at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Avegant Corp., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Osterhout Design Group, Pearson Plc, and zSpace Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education Services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 18: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 20: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 25: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 27: K12 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ thousand)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Acer Inc.

Exhibit 50: Acer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Acer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Acer Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 53: Acer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Acer Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 55: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Alphabet Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 58: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Avegant Corp.

Exhibit 60: Avegant Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Avegant Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Avegant Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 HP Inc.

Exhibit 63: HP Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: HP Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: HP Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 66: HP Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: HP Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Lenovo Group Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 71: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Magic Leap Inc.

Exhibit 73: Magic Leap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Magic Leap Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Magic Leap Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 76: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Osterhout Design Group

Exhibit 80: Osterhout Design Group - Overview



Exhibit 81: Osterhout Design Group - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Osterhout Design Group - Key offerings

11.11 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 83: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 84: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

11.12 zSpace Inc.

Exhibit 87: zSpace Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: zSpace Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 89: zSpace Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio