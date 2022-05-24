Mixed Reality in Education Sector Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from North America |Hardware Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

May 24, 2022, 21:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mixed reality in the education sector market is expected to grow by USD 96.65 million from 2020 to 2025 progressing at a CAGR of 72% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The key factor driving the mixed reality in the education sector market is the increasing demand for experiential learning. The concept of MR is a mix of VR and AR technologies. It enables students to enter a virtual environment that is overlaid on the physical environment. The technology of mixed reality has proved to be successful in museums and the construction sector, and this technology can easily be translated to schools and colleges. The technology provides a good medium for experiential learning as students can easily interact with the objects created in the 3D space and work in collaboration with each other in complex scenarios. Various vendors provide MR hardware and software for educational purposes. The applicability of MR is gaining traction in the K-12 sector, along with more and more schools opting for MR applications. For instance, Project Esper is a mixed reality anatomy project that enables medical students to simulate dissections from their dorm rooms. In the case of K-12 schools, using this simulation enables educators to show the functioning of various parts of the body by isolating and enlarging those body parts, which will further fuel the interactive group work among students.
To know about the trends & challenges - Download a Sample Report in MINUTES
The competitive scenario provided in the Mixed Reality In Education Sector Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Mixed Reality In Education Sector Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Mixed Reality In Education Sector Market: Product Landscape
The mixed reality in the education sector market share growth by the hardware will be significant for revenue generation. The MR hardware consists of Head Mounted Displays (HMDs) that are equipped with sensors, motion tracking devices, and haptic devices. The hardware segment dominates the mixed reality in the education sector market as the use of HMDs is vital for the success of providing an MR effect. As a result, many vendors are trying to capitalize on the MR in the education sector by providing affordable HMDs that go about with the MR software.
Mixed Reality In Education Sector Market: Geographic Landscape
37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for mixed reality in the education sector in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA regions. The increasing tech-savvy nature of students and teachers will facilitate the mixed reality in education sector market growth in North America over the forecast period.
To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample now!
Companies Covered:
The mixed reality in the education sector market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focussing on price, technology, and solutions offered to the end-users to compete in the market.
- Acer Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Avegant Corp.
- HP Inc.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Magic Leap Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Osterhout Design Group
- Pearson Plc
- zSpace Inc.
To know about the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Related Reports:
- The online language learning market share is expected to increase to USD 29.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a progressing CAGR of 18.77%. Download a sample now!
- The drone technology market share in the education sector is expected to increase by USD 499.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.53%. Download a sample now!
|
Mixed Reality In Education Sector Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 72%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 96.65 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
62.44
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Avegant Corp., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Osterhout Design Group, Pearson Plc, and zSpace Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education Services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 18: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 20: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 25: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 27: K12 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 29: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ thousand)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Acer Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Acer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Acer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Acer Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 53: Acer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Acer Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 55: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Alphabet Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 58: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Avegant Corp.
- Exhibit 60: Avegant Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Avegant Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Avegant Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.6 HP Inc.
- Exhibit 63: HP Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: HP Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: HP Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 66: HP Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: HP Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 68: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Lenovo Group Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 71: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Magic Leap Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Magic Leap Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Magic Leap Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Magic Leap Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 76: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Osterhout Design Group
- Exhibit 80: Osterhout Design Group - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Osterhout Design Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Osterhout Design Group - Key offerings
- 11.11 Pearson Plc
- Exhibit 83: Pearson Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Pearson Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Pearson Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Pearson Plc - Segment focus
- 11.12 zSpace Inc.
- Exhibit 87: zSpace Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: zSpace Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 89: zSpace Inc. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 93: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article