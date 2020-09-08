Mixed Reality In Healthcare Market Size Worth $3.8 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mixed reality in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 48.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing awareness regarding the utilization of mixed reality (MR) in surgical and other processes and rising adoption of MR for medical training is positively impacting the growth. Furthermore, increasing research activities and studies signifying the use of mixed reality in certain medical conditions such as pain management and mental health is further bolstering revenue growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Increasing awareness regarding utilization of mixed reality in surgical and other processes along with rising adoption of MR for medical training are key driving factors for the market

The software segment dominated the market in 2019, owing to rising availability and accessibility of software to the users

The patient care management segment dominated the market in 2019, owing to the increasing prevalence of serious medical conditions such as cancer and the rising importance of patient care management

The hospital segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 58.4% in 2019, owing to increasing utilization of mixed reality technologies for pain management and mental health

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.8% in 2019, owing to the increasing adoption of new technologies and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Mixed Reality In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Hardware, Content & Application), By Application, By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mixed-reality-healthcare-market

Based on the component, the software segment dominated the market in 2019. Factors contributing to the growth of the segment include rising availability and accessibility of the software to the users and increasing awareness regarding the usage of software platforms for various medical and health purposes. In addition, the rising adoption of software technologies for better patient satisfaction is further propelling segment growth.

In 2019, the patient care management segment accounted for the highest revenue share. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of serious medical conditions such as cancer and the rising importance of patient care management for patient referrals. In addition, the increase in demand for better healthcare technologies for enhancing patient satisfaction is further fueling segment growth.

Based on end-user, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2019. This growth can be attributed to the increasing utilization of mixed reality technologies for pain management and mental health. In addition, the rising adoption of mixed reality-based technologies for better patient care and management is propelling segment growth.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.8% in 2019 owing to the increasing adoption of new healthcare technologies and well-developed infrastructural facilities. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding mixed reality and better healthcare expenditure is boosting the growth of the market in the region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global mixed reality in the healthcare market based on component, application, end-user, and region:

MR In Healthcare Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hardware



Software



Content and Application

MR In Healthcare Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Surgery and Surgery Simulation



Patient Care Management



Fitness Management



Medical Training and Education



Others

MR In Healthcare End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospital



Surgical Centers and Medical Institutes



Others

MR In Healthcare Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Russia





Italy





Spain





Netherlands





Sweden



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Mixed Reality In Healthcare MarketAppian

Daqri

EchoPixel, Inc.

Firsthand Technology, Inc.

Oculus VR

Osso VR

Surgical Theater, Inc.

Atheer, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

HTC Corporation.

Find more research reports on Healthcare IT Industry, by Grand View Research:

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market – The global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare market size was valued at USD 568.7 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period.

The global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare market size was valued at in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. Mixed Reality Market – The Mixed Reality (MR) market is expected to witness a substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to automotive & aerospace, medical, entertainment, e-commerce & retail, and other associated applications.

The Mixed Reality (MR) market is expected to witness a substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to automotive & aerospace, medical, entertainment, e-commerce & retail, and other associated applications. Immersive Virtual Reality Market – The global immersive virtual reality market size was estimated at USD 64.2 million in 2014. Immersive VR refers to the technology that blurs the line between the physical and the digital world.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.