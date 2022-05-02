Mixed Signal SoC Market to record USD 25.37 Bn growth | High growth expected in APAC | Technavio

The global mixed signal SoC market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several large vendors with a global presence. Vendors in the market are coming up with new technologies and are increasingly using mergers and acquisitions to gain control over the market. Technavio identifies Apple Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Although the integration of multiple functions in a single IC, increasing smartphone penetration, and short product replacement cycles of mobile computing devices will offer immense growth opportunities, design complexities of mixed signal SoCs, the unpredictable nature of the semiconductor industry, and the lack of standardization of IP cores will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Mixed Signal SoC Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global mixed signal SoC market is segmented as below:

Application

Consumer Electronics



IT and Telecommunication



Automotive



Others

The consumer electronics segment will account for the largest market share. The increasing adoption of human-machine interface (HMI) technologies in consumer electronic devices is one of the major factors influencing the growth of the segment. In addition, the increased penetration of the internet and the rising demand for higher bandwidth applications are creating significant opportunities for market players in the segment.

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 73% of the global market growth. Rising investments in the communication network infrastructure are one of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the establishment of new manufacturing plants by smartphone manufacturers is contributing to the growth of the mixed-signal SoC market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mixed signal SoC market report covers the following areas:

Mixed Signal SoC Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mixed signal SoC market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mixed signal SoC market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mixed Signal SoC Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist mixed signal SoC market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mixed signal SoC market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mixed signal SoC market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mixed signal SoC market vendors

Mixed Signal SoC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 25.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.59 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key consumer countries China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apple Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electronic component

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: IT and telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 47: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Apple Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 50: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.-Key news



Exhibit 55: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 57: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Intel Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 60: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 MediaTek Inc.

Exhibit 62: MediaTek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: MediaTek Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: MediaTek Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: MediaTek Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 66: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 67: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 70: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 71: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product and service



Exhibit 72: NXP Semiconductors NV- Key news



Exhibit 73: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

10.9 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 74: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 82: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 83: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 84: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

10.12 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 86: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

