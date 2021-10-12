Mizzou International Composers Festival (MICF) Announces 2022 Festival Dates; Opens Resident Composers Application Process

COLUMBIA, Mo., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mizzou New Music Initiative is accepting applications for resident composers to take part in the 2022 Mizzou International Composers Festival (MICF), which will take place Monday, July 25 through Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the University of Missouri School of Music in Columbia, MO.

Alarm Will Sound in concert

The week-long MICF will feature concerts of music from contemporary composers performed in front of live audiences, along with in-person workshops, master classes, and other events. All events will take place at the Sinquefield Music Center. Saturday night's grand finale will present the world premieres of new works from each of the festival's resident composers, with Alarm Will Sound , conducted by artistic director Alan Pierson, serving as resident ensemble.

The resident composers are selected for the MICF each year through an online portfolio application process. During the festival, these resident composers will receive composition lessons from two distinguished guest composers, who will be announced soon. The 2022 MICF guest composers will teach and consult with the resident composers and ensemble. Resident composers will take part in rehearsals with Alarm Will Sound, and also receive a professional live recording of their work.

The deadline to apply to become a resident composer for the 2022 Mizzou International Composers Festival is 11:59 p.m. Central time, Nov. 20, 2021. For more information, or to submit an application, please visit https://newmusic.missouri.edu/micf/mizzou-international-composers-festival-application.

For 2022, MNMI will select five resident composers to take part in the festival. These five composers will be featured alongside three composers from 2020 whose performances had to be postponed.

A complete schedule of events, times, dates, and venues for the 2022 Mizzou International Composers Festival will be made available at a later date. For more information, please visit http://composersfestival.missouri.edu/ .

Although all 2022 MICF performances and events are planned to take place with live audiences, the COVID pandemic makes future conditions difficult to predict, MNMI will have contingency plans in place if safety concerns, University policy, or state or local laws make it impossible to present the festival "in-person" on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia. Those plans may include (but are not limited to) an online-only festival, a limited in-person experience, or some combination of online and in-person activities.

The Mizzou New Music Initiative brings together an array of programs positioning the University of Missouri School of Music as a leading center in the areas of composition and new music. The Initiative is the direct result of the generous support of Dr. Jeanne and Mr. Rex Sinquefield and the Sinquefield Charitable Foundation.

For more about the Sinquefield Charitable Foundation, please visit http://www.sinquefieldcharitablefoundation.com/. For more information about the Mizzou New Music Initiative, please visit http://mizzounewmusic.missouri.edu/.

Media Contact

Jacob Gotlib

573-884-9478

[email protected]

SOURCE Mizzou New Music Initiative

Related Links

http://mizzounewmusic.missouri.edu/

