MJ Unpacked Announces May Event in New York City

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Unpacked, the first cannabis CPG trade event designed to both drive commerce and integrate access to capital, returns May 18-20 in New York City. MJ Unpacked is the first national cannabis event exclusive to cannabis brand and retail executives with the title Manager or above, as well as accredited investors.

MJ Unpacked is a valuable opportunity that connects high-level industry decision-makers, spanning licensed operators and active investors. The conference offers exclusive networking events, investor pitches, exhibits hundreds of THC CPG brands and more. Ancillary companies can also reserve a limited number of exhibit spaces, and the event is free for retailers.

"MJ Unpacked is an exceptional experience that licensed cannabis executives and investors alike will not want to miss," said George Jage, co-founder and CEO of Jage Media, producers of MJ Unpacked. "Our marquee East Coast event offers highly curated programming featuring vetted professionals with proven success stories working on the front lines of the cannabis industry. Our goal is to facilitate meaningful conversations while amplifying brands from every adult-use market to showcase the driving forces behind industry growth and innovation."

MJ Unpacked hosted its inaugural conference in October of 2021, in Las Vegas, featuring over 100 nationally-recognized THC CPG brands. The event consisted of eleven conference sessions that addressed retail and brand concerns, as well as panel discussions from leaders of the industry.

To learn more, readers can go to mjunpacked.com . To register, please visit https://mjunpackedregister.com/

Founded by George Jage, former president of MJBizDaily/MJBizCon and CEO of Dope Media, and Kim Jage, former EVP & CMO of World Tea Media, Jage Media launched in early 2020 to fill the critical gap where brands and retailers convene to drive the future of the industry, capture the next stage of market growth, and deliver a true return on investment and objectives. https://jagemedia.com

