MJ Unpacked Announces Panel Addressing Social Justice in Cannabis Industry

SEATTLE, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Unpacked, a state-specific, virtual event series designed for the cannabis industry's brand and retail executives, announced participants for its feature panel at MJ Unpacked California, focused on the steps the California marijuana market can to take to achieve social justice and equity. Since MJ Unpacked California is a virtual experience brand or retail leaders from any state can register to attend event, which runs from July 14-16.

"We are honored to provide a platform that amplifies the voices that deserve to be heard right now. The cannabis industry is a great example of an industry that needs to take some time to reflect on not only its roots, but its future — and it's fair to say we have considerable work to do," said MJ Unpacked co-founder George Jage.

The event's featured panel discussion is titled, Promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Cannabis Industry to Achieve Social Justice, and takes place July 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PST. Grasslands and Cannabist founder Ricardo Baca will moderate the discussion, featuring the following social equity and criminal justice reform influencers:

Kika Keith: Creator and founder of the beverage company Gorilla Life, and the founder of the Life Development Group, an organization that provides resources and opportunities for equitable ownership and employment in the cannabis industry. Read more about Keith's work here.

Niambe McIntosh: Executive Director of the Peter Tosh brand and legacy, keynote speaker and criminal justice reform advocate. McIntosh is also the youngest daughter of Peter. Read more about her work here.

Alphonso "Tucky" Blunt, Jr.: Co-owner of Proud Papas clothing and Blunts + Moore dispensary. Blunt, Jr. was the first person to open a dispensary under Oakland's Equity program. To learn more about his work, click here.

Sarah Gersten: Executive Director and General Counsel, Last Prisoner Project. Sarah has spent most her career focused on the intersection of cannabis legalization and criminal justice reform. Click here to learn more.

The MJ Unpacked California show floor is open from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., PST, each day from July 14 to 16. To see the full agenda and register for the event, please visit www.mjunpacked.com.

About Jage Media

Headquartered in the greater Seattle area, Jage Media is poised to fill the critical gap where cannabis brands and retailers convene with its state-specific MJ Unpacked event series. MJ Unpacked was designed exclusively to enable cannabis industry decision makers to drive the future of the industry, capture the next stage of market growth and deliver a true return on investments and objectives. Founded by George and Kim Jage, Jage Media is funded by a veteran team of cannabis investors, which include BDSA, CanopyBoulder, Keneh Ventures and more.

