MJ Unpacked Announces Speaker Lineup, Exhibiting Brands, Benefit Concert and More for Upcoming Show

The conference is first of its kind in NYC, featuring over 200 industry leaders and an exclusive concert benefiting the Last Prisoner Project

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Unpacked , the first national event created exclusively for cannabis CPG brands, retail executives and accredited investors actively investing in cannabis, announced the speaker lineup and conference programming for its upcoming New York City show on May 19th & 20th. Speakers include over 30 of the most high-profile names across cannabis brands, MSOs and industry tastemakers as well as several industry executives and policymakers currently making an impact on the cannabis landscape. In addition to the speaker lineup and brands exhibiting, the show also announced an exclusive concert featuring Ghostface Killah with proceeds benefiting the Last Prisoner Project.

From branding and product innovation to cannabis social equity and the regulatory landscape, conference speakers will provide timely and comprehensive insights on the current state of cannabis and predictions surrounding the future of the industry. The speaker line-up includes:

Tremaine Wright, Chairwoman, NY Office of Cannabis Management

Rusty Wilenkin, CEO & Co-Founder, Old Pal

Brett Heyman, Founder of Edie Parker and Flower by Edie Parker

Vlad Bautista, CEO & Co-Founder, Happy Munkey

Kate Miller, Co-Founder & CEO, Miss Grass

Punit Seth, CEO, Toast

Katrina Yolen, CMO, Acreage Holdings

Darnell Smith, Founder & CEO, MXXN

At its debut event in Las Vegas in October 2021, MJ Unpacked welcomed over 100 brands representing every adult-use market and the majority of medical markets in the United States. While such high-caliber trade events are the status quo for western markets such as California or Nevada, MJ Unpacked's NYC event is the debut trade show of its kind on the east coast, introducing new adult-use markets to key networking and development opportunities.

MJ Unpacked's New York City show will display nearly 200 cannabis leaders and operators from all sectors of the industry. From popular brands and multistate operators to ancillary products and services, MJ Unpacked gathers top-level executives from across the industry. Such an expansive, productive trade show is made possible with support from The Flower Agency and industry sponsors, including the title sponsor, BDSA, and more:

CannabisBPO

The Flower Agency

Azuca

Feuerstein Kulick

Grow Glide

Jane

Magazzu Law Firm

Treez

Akerna Corp.

Alpharoot

Berlin Packaging

dutchie

Leafwell

Safereach

SoHo Experiential

Valley

Acreage Holdings

AEGlobal

Cresco Labs

Deeproots Partners

MainStem

MediaJel

ParkStrategies, LLC

Receptor Brands

springbig

The Cannabis Diary

Cannavu

CohnResnick

Infused & Enthused

Nabis

Pelorus Equity Group

RXDCo

SAX

ZolTrain

Additionally, MJ Unpacked will host an exclusive benefit concert to support the Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit focused on criminal justice reform, expungement, social equity and federal legalization in cannabis. At $150 per ticket, the concert on Thursday, May 19th at 7pm will feature a variety of award-winning and internationally-known artists. Among the lineup are Ghostface Killah, Hempress Sativa & the Unconquerebel Band and slide guitarist Roy Rogers.

"MJ Unpacked is a trade show like no other and our team is thrilled to gather top-level cannabis executives and investors in the financial capital of the world, New York City," said George Jage, co-founder and CEO of Jage Media, producers of MJ Unpacked. "Complete with over 100 brands, inspiring and seasoned speakers and an all-star concert for an essential cause, this year's conference is a can't-miss event for industry leaders."

For more information on attending brands, speaker lineup, registration, equity sponsorship, sponsors and more, please visit MJ Unpacked's website and Instagram at @mjunpacked . Media registration is open until May 12th.

About MJ Unpacked

All it takes is a spark. MJ Unpacked is the first cannabis event of its kind that places passionate cannabis retailers and THC CPG brands at the center of it all, with unique opportunities to connect, collaborate and access capital. In a newly imagined format, executives are free to learn from fellow professionals, explore expansion opportunities and prepare to be competitive in a national market. MJ Unpacked hosted its inaugural conference in October of 2021 in Las Vegas, featuring over 100 nationally-recognized THC CPG brands. MJ Unpacked was founded by George Jage, former president of MJBizDaily/MJBizCon and CEO of Dope Media, and Kim Jage, former EVP & CMO of World Tea Media, with the goal of filling the gap where brands and retailers convene to drive the future of the industry, capturing the next stage of market growth and delivering a true return on investment and objectives. For more information, please visit: https://mjunpacked.com and https://jagemedia.com .

