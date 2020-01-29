MJBizDaily Acquires The Emerald Conference, Expanding Reach to Scientific Cannabis Events

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marijuana Business Daily – a media and events company that produces the world's largest and most trusted cannabis business trade show, MJBizCon – has acquired Emerald Scientific's The Emerald Conference, the most advanced technical and comprehensive science conference in the cannabis industry.

Since 2016, MJBizDaily has partnered with Emerald Scientific to produce the Science Symposium pre-conference event at MJBizCon. That partnership created the foundation for the acquisition, which allows MJBizDaily to immediately increase its reach in cannabis science and research.

"We believe science needs to be the backbone of the cannabis sector and that it will become a much bigger part of the industry, from the business side to regulations to healthcare to the international landscape. This acquisition ensures we will play a leading role in making that happen and fostering growth," said Chris Walsh, CEO of MJBizDaily. "The Emerald Conference has become the go-to event for scientists, related businesses, researchers and healthcare professionals. We will now take it to next level."

MJBizDaily plans to expand and enhance the conference, boost education and networking opportunities, and drive science and research forward. The company will bolster its reach in the science community in other ways as well, leveraging its digital publishing assets, event portfolio and additional resources to provide content, knowledge sharing, networking opportunities and information on the latest research via a variety of formats and mediums.

"We're bullish about the future of science in the cannabis industry, and it syncs up nicely with our current offerings as well as other growth areas MJBiz is pursuing, most notably hemp and the global cannabis sector," noted Walsh.

Under the terms of the deal, Emerald Scientific will consult with MJBizDaily on science content and events as part of a multi-year partnership. It also will continue to have a prominent presence at The Emerald Conference and other science-related events that MJBizDaily produces.

"This is more than an acquisition – it's a strategic partnership that allows us to incorporate Emerald Scientific's though leadership and market insights," Walsh said.

Ken Snoke, Founder of Emerald Scientific, notes "Soon after founding Emerald Scientific as a scientific products distributor, we hosted the first Emerald Conference in response to scientists looking for a venue to share their work, meet new colleagues, and identify and evaluate technical products critical to their progress. Now as we approach the 6th annual event, the growth of the conference requires an organization with a focus on bringing content and events to the industry. We're absolutely thrilled to hand the baton to MJBiz to lead this event into the future."

Tickets are still available for The 6th Annual Emerald Conference which will take place February 26-29, 2020 at Loews Coronado Bay Resort, San Diego. It is expected to draw 800 more attendees than last year. MJBizDaily will work with the Emerald Scientific team on this upcoming conference and assume operational control of the event on March 1, 2020.

Emerald Scientific will continue operations as usual of Emerald Scientific, The Emerald Test and Emerald Consulting.

Kronos Capital Partners acted as Financial Advisor to Emerald Scientific.

About Marijuana Business Daily

Marijuana Business Daily is the leading B2B resource for the medical marijuana and retail cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted independent publisher and event producer serving America's cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors. They produce America's oldest and largest cannabis trade show: Marijuana Business Conference & Expo (MJBizCon), held in Las Vegas every year. The 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 events were each named to the Fastest 50 growing trade shows in North America by Trade Show Executive Magazine. The 2019 MJBizCon attendance is expected to reach more than 35,000, December 11-13, 2019. For more information, please visit https://mjbizdaily.com/

About Emerald Scientific

Emerald Scientific is the leading supplier of scientific equipment and supplies to the cannabis/hemp industry. Emerald brings more than 15,000 dedicated products specific to the industry with unmatched technical expertise, while also offering a supply chain of nearly one million general science and lab products, providing efficiency and exceptional value for test labs, extractors, manufacturers, and vertically integrated producers. As an industry partner, Emerald Scientific created the "Emerald Test," which is an inter-laboratory comparison and proficiency test for cannabis testing labs, and founded the Emerald Conference in 2014, the most advanced, comprehensive and technical event in the cannabis industry. To learn more, please visit www.emeraldscientific.com.

Media Contact:

Tess Woods

tess@tesswoodspr.com

617.942.0336

SOURCE Marijuana Business Daily

Related Links

https://mjbizdaily.com

