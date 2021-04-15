MJH Life Sciences™ Adds International Society for Vaccines to its Strategic Alliance Partnership

This prestigious organization will strengthen MJH's portfolio in the primary and specialty care markets. Tweet this

The ISV encourages, establishes, and promotes the development and use of vaccines and immunity to prevent and control infectious and noninfectious diseases in humans and animals. Comprising leaders from the global research and scientific community, ISV has cultivated a robust academic and professional membership. Led by an esteemed board of directors and officers, the organization delivers trusted information to its audience of more than 700 members in almost 40 countries.

In addition to hosting an annual congress, ISV has also hosted several virtual events, including a COVID-19 vaccine series.

"ISV is pleased to team up with MJH to develop and provide much-needed education materials focusing on vaccines and related areas for its wide audience of medical professionals," said Shan Lu, M.D., Ph.D., board member and treasurer of ISV.

Last month, the MJH Life Sciences™ COVID-19 Coalition and ISV co-hosted a free, live 90-minute webinar titled "Building Confidence in COVID-19 Vaccination: A Toolbox of Talks from Leaders in the Field," which featured a panel of world-renowned professionals discussing the key issues driving vaccine hesitancy and how scientists and health care professionals can address that mindset. The program is available on demand here.

The SAP program provides medical associations, health plans, advocacy groups and medical institutions with a national reach and visibility. By using the MJH Life Sciences™ communications platform, partners can showcase cutting-edge initiatives, content, research, and thought leadership. SAP fosters collaboration and the open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, ContagionLive®, Contemporary Pediatrics®, HCPLive®, and Infection Control Today®, will work closely with ISV on content pieces, create virtual programming, develop clinician educational materials on vaccination, and further elevate the field of vaccinology to our audience of health care professionals.

