MJH Life Sciences™ Announces Partnership with Global Liver Institute

GLI is a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C. With the mission of improving the lives of individuals and families impacted by liver disease, GLI promotes innovation, encourages collaboration and scales optimal approaches to help eradicate these diseases. With a focus on the areas of autoimmune, transplant, cancer, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and fatty liver disease, pediatric and viral liver health, GLI covers a wide range of liver care, offering support and resources to as many patients as possible.

"GLI is honored to partner with MJH Life Sciences, an organization who shares our commitment to delivering trusted health care news and information to improve patient outcomes," said Donna R. Cryer, president and CEO of GLI. "As we combine our strengths and strategic insights, we look forward to working together to further expand the reach of our liver cancer programs and Liver Cancers Council. Our partnership with MJH will enable us to share our resources such as GLI's Liver Cancer Lessons and other materials. Our ultimate goal is to improve the lives of patients living with liver cancer as well as their care partners and ease their journey along the way."

The SAP program partners leading medical associations, health plans, advocacy groups and medical institutions with each other for national reach and visibility. By utilizing the MJH Life Sciences™ communication platform, these groups can showcase cutting-edge initiatives, content, research and thought leadership. The SAP program also fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE®, OncLive®, and Targeted Oncology™ will work with GLI to share information and will help transform the fight against liver disease.

