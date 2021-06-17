MJH Life Sciences™ Brings Home Multiple Awards From the 23rd Digital Health Awards Spring 2021 Competition

"It is an honor that the Digital Health Awards have once again recognized MJH as being one of the best health resources" Tweet this

The winning contributions are:

With a mission of fostering innovation and keeping health care professionals up to date and informed on the latest news in various health care industries, MJH Life Sciences™ remains committed to delivering trusted information to medical professionals and consumers around the globe. MJH Life Sciences™ meets the expectations of the Digital Health Awards 2021 Spring Competition and is honored to be recognized for multiple awards. Hosted by the Health Information Resource Center, a clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields, the biannual Digital Health Awards recognize the world's best digital health resources.

About MJH Life Sciences™

MJH Life Sciences™ is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

