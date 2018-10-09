MJM Global Insurance Brokerage Group Announces Partnership with Candor USA

Rick Reiman, Vice President of MJM Global Insurance added, "I am confident that Candor's Software-as-a-Service capabilities will enable MJM to provide unprecedented service levels, at below individual ACA plan costs."

Candor, an SaaS company, enables insurance agencies to efficiently provide high level services at digital scale. Working with MJM, they now have world-class brokers helping democratize health insurance for every American.

Since 2005, 90% of jobs created do not provide access to healthcare coverage. Ninety-seven percent of Americans do not know what their insurance covers, and over 40 million 26 to 44-year-old middle-class Americans have inadequate, insufficient and obfuscated coverage. Candor and MJM have made a significant movement to help resolve the situation.

MJM Global, a proud member of the Independent Insurance Agents of America (IIAA) and the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA), serves the needs of more than 3000 businesses, professionals and households throughout the United States and abroad. MJM works diligently to innovate the most effective ways to manage all aspects of the total cost of risk and provide reliable insurance for all types of commercial and personal risk. For more information visit https://mjmglobal.com. Contact: Rick Reiman, rreiman@mjmglobal.com

Candor USA is an S-a-a-S company that provides a marketplace that enables Consumers, Brokers, Carriers, and Groups achieve valuable outcomes. Candor's goal is to be the healthcare companion that enables Americans to access the information and solutions they need to achieve a state of complete independence, success and wellbeing. To help democratize health insurance, visit https://candor.insurance. Contact: Janet Silcox, EVP Communications, janet.silcox@candor-usa.com

