MJM Global Insurance Brokerage Group Announces Partnership with Candor USA
Enables access to healthcare coverage at the true cost of care for millions of Americans.
Mar 13, 2019, 09:55 ET
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. and SAVANNAH, Ga., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MJM Global Insurance Brokerage Group and Candor USA today announced they are working together to lower the true cost of healthcare, providing more healthcare coverage options, and protecting the consumer while adding coverage clarity and transparency.
According to Michael Beck, Chief Revenue Officer of Candor, "MJM provides world-class professional, boots on the ground, brokers enabling Groups to provide hundreds of thousands of Americans better coverage at a lower price."
Rick Reiman, Vice President of MJM Global Insurance added, "I am confident that Candor's Software-as-a-Service capabilities will enable MJM to provide unprecedented service levels, at below individual ACA plan costs."
Candor, an SaaS company, enables insurance agencies to efficiently provide high level services at digital scale. Working with MJM, they now have world-class brokers helping democratize health insurance for every American.
Since 2005, 90% of jobs created do not provide access to healthcare coverage. Ninety-seven percent of Americans do not know what their insurance covers, and over 40 million 26 to 44-year-old middle-class Americans have inadequate, insufficient and obfuscated coverage. Candor and MJM have made a significant movement to help resolve the situation.
MJM Global, a proud member of the Independent Insurance Agents of America (IIAA) and the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA), serves the needs of more than 3000 businesses, professionals and households throughout the United States and abroad. MJM works diligently to innovate the most effective ways to manage all aspects of the total cost of risk and provide reliable insurance for all types of commercial and personal risk. For more information visit https://mjmglobal.com. Contact: Rick Reiman, rreiman@mjmglobal.com
Candor USA is an S-a-a-S company that provides a marketplace that enables Consumers, Brokers, Carriers, and Groups achieve valuable outcomes. Candor's goal is to be the healthcare companion that enables Americans to access the information and solutions they need to achieve a state of complete independence, success and wellbeing. To help democratize health insurance, visit https://candor.insurance. Contact: Janet Silcox, EVP Communications, janet.silcox@candor-usa.com
SOURCE Candor USA
