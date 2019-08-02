MJS is Building the World's Best Cannabis, Tobacco and Hemp Accessory Company, One Brand at a Time

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- www.maryjanesupply.com Maryjane Supply Company is a leading global provider of cannabis & tobacco accessories, with a portfolio of brands that including: The BLUNTSKI, HERB CULTIVATORS, Pak&Stash, VAPELOGICS, The CRYPT, CANNABIS Bon Appetite and RH STAYFRESH.

Maryjane Supply Company is headquartered in Temecula, California with a dedicated group of key team members, a large network of distributors, wholesalers and retailers. It is now recognized leader in lifestyle accessory products.

(PRNewsfoto/Maryjane Supply Company) MJS team at the Vegas Cigar Show

Established in 2017, Maryjane Supply Company addresses the needs of tobacconists, cultivators, and dispensary outlets. They have great relationships with smoke and cigar shop owners across the nation with a strong portfolio of leading brands. They are dedicated to allowing you to have a more enjoyable experience with your particular herb or tobacco lifestyle.

Maryjane Supply Company debuted their products in Las Vegas at IPCPR Trade Show and CHAMPS Summer Expo. The products that were introduced at these tradeshows included RH STAYFRESH, the CRYPT Storage Cylinder System, the SLIM electric grinder and the new innovative smoking pipe the BLUNTSKI.

About: Operated By Maryjane Supply Company, A Division Of Global Product Resource. 43350 Business Park Drive Temecula, California, 92590

Contact: Travis Collins

858-674-7591 Ext 6023

219219@email4pr.com

http://www.maryjanesupplycompany.com/

SOURCE Maryjane Supply Company

