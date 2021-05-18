MKH Capital Partners Announces Platform Acquisition and Launch of Wax Center Partners

MKH starts European Wax Center franchisee platform and plans continued unit growth in new and existing markets. Tweet this

"The Stieber's are tremendous operators and ambassadors of the brand," commented David Berg, European Wax Center's CEO. "We are thrilled they have found a great capital partner in MKH and, together, will continue to focus on the importance of culture and delivering a best-in-class service to our guests."

The Wax Center Partners team has defined a strong growth plan which Annette Rodriguez, Managing Partner at MKH Capital Partners highlighted by commenting that "European Wax Center is a category-leading brand that we are excited to continue growing through both new developments and additional acquisitions or partnerships in new and existing markets."

Wax Center Partners is actively seeking opportunities to expand its footprint in new and existing markets. For more information on Wax Center Partners, please visit www.mkhpartners.com or contact Larry Stieber [email protected].

About MKH Capital Partners

MKH Capital Partners is a private equity ﬁrm founded by two entrepreneurial families and professional investors. MKH offers a strong combination of long-term family capital and large-scale private equity expertise and resources. MKH actively partners with business owners and leading management teams to cultivate growth of niche industry players and create stronger companies that become regional/national leaders.

MKH is headquartered in Miami, Florida and has an ofﬁce in Panama City, Panama. For more information on MKH Capital Partners, please visit www.mkhpartners.com.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. They offer expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in European Wax Center and themselves. European Wax Center provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They're so certain everyone will love the European Wax Center experience, they offer a free complimentary wax to each new guest. European Wax Center continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing a more pleasant, virtually painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services, European Wax Center offers a full collection of proprietary pre- and post-wax products designed specifically for waxing skincare solutions called EWC to treat, groom, glow and slow. European Wax Center is a leading wax specialty personal care brand in the United States, and its network now includes over 800 centers nationwide. For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: www.waxcenter.com.

SOURCE MKH Capital Partners LP

