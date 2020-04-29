MKM Partners Hires Global Technology Sector Specialist as it Expands its Institutional Salesforce

STAMFORD, Conn., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MKM Partners announced today that Dan Forman has joined the firm as Managing Director, Global Technology Sector Specialist Sales. Dan will amplify MKM's distribution force by blending his knowledge of the technology sector with our robust sales and trading platform across the country. With over 20 years of experience, his commentary will focus on semiconductors, software, hardware, internet, communications equipment, payment processers, video games, cloud computing, internet, and various other industries within the technology sector. Dan identifies potential positive and negative catalysts, which he confirms via a detailed unique methodology involving analysis of recent company transcripts, consensus growth rates, estimate revisions, surprise history, seasonality, valuations, and direct corporate contacts.

"I am truly excited to join a firm that is growing in all segments, and utilizing their sales, trading, and research teams to deliver valuable products to the marketplace," Dan remarked. His prior experience includes Olivetree Securities, Wedbush, and Morgan Stanley. Dan holds a JD from the Fordham University School of Law and a BA from Colby College. He is also a member of the NY Bar.

Sagar Sheth, President of MKM Partners, said, "Dan's addition will allow our clients to have deeper insights into the technology sector by delivering alpha generating ideas and information. He is one of several new hires at the firm this year as we continue our momentum in 2020 by building, innovating, and evolving our key business lines in North America." The firm is actively hiring in Sales, Trading, Derivatives, and Research.

MKM Partners is a full-service institutional equity research, sales, and trading firm headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. With 9 offices across the United States, MKM provides clients with actionable and unbiased economic, technical, derivative, event-driven, and fundamental research in all sectors. The firm also features their flagship MKM Quantitative Survey Group, an alternative research segment that designs and delivers high quality customized/proprietary research using undiscounted information as well as predictive insights. MKM has trade execution abilities in both the United States and foreign equity markets, as well as in U.S. Options and Fixed Income. Other businesses include corporate access, CSA, capital markets, and high yield. More information about MKM Partners can be accessed at www.mkmpartners.com.

