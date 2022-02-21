ML Meade is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ML Meade is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Realtor in the Real Estate field and in acknowledgment of her work at Premier Sotheby's International Realty. Known for her work in the Real Estate field, Ms. Meade has been helping people find remarkable properties in the Naples and Marco Island, FL, area for over 16 years.

ML Meade

Ms. Meade earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business at Salem State University, and she later graduated from the Real Estate Institute. She has continued her education, earning certification with an e-PRO degree from the National Association of Realtors, Broker Price Opinion Resource, Accredited Buyer's Representative, and Senior Real Estate Representative from the National Association of Realtors.

After moving to Naples in 2003, Ms. Meade wanted to help people find beautiful properties to call their own. She loves helping people find single-family homes and condos, vacation homes, second homes, luxury properties, golf communities, waterfront homes, and beachfront condos. After working in the area for over a decade, she is familiar with the current market, and brings professionalism, honesty, and strong negotiation skills to every customer she works with. Ms. Meade operates out of the Marco Island office, located at 760 North Collier Boulevard, Ste 101.

At the beginning of her career, Ms. Meade started working at Prudential Real Estate in 2005, where she specialized in luxury real estate. She then took on a role as a Realtor for Premier Properties of Southwest Florida, Inc., from 2006-2010, where she gained experience with locales in Naples and Marco Island, FL. She also joined Premier Sotheby's International Realty in 2006, where she remains today as a Residential Sales Associate and Realtor.

Ms. Meade serves her community through the Marco Island Fire Rescue Foundation Half Marathon, which she co-founded in 2005. The organization provides relief from disasters and humanitarian aid. She is a Certified Member of the Emergency Response Team. Ms. Meade is affiliated with the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce, Marco Island Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, Naples Area Board of Realtors, and Florida Realtors.

In addition, Ms. Meade has been awarded for her work with the Robbie Clark Award (2008) by the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors, and the Top Producer Award by the Women's Council of Realtors (2008-2020), Naples Circle of Excellence, Leadership Marco Island (2010), Five Star Real Estate Agent (2019), America's Best Real Estate Agents by REAL Trends, Circle of Excellence, and Marco Island Specialist.

Her hobbies include reading, spending time with family, and being active in local book clubs in her free time.

She would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to her children, Meghan, Artemis, Heather, Nic Mastrangelo, Caitlin, and her six grandchildren; and In Loving Memory, of her parents Louis and Louise Welch.

For more information, visit https://mlmeade.premiersothebysrealty.com

Contact:

Katherine Green,

516-825-5634,

[email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who