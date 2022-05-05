MLB Executive Pursues Career in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Nona Lee has launched a consulting company, Truth DEI, for CEO's, Entrepreneurs and Organizational Leaders wanting to confidently be empowered with diversity, equity and inclusion knowledge to lead their organization to meaningful change. Clients will learn the TRUTH about where they currently stand with DEI and what they are willing to do to change. They will develop an understanding of the winning edge of having an inclusive team, and will develop strategies to improve their culture and increase their bottom line.

"It's time for all of us to face the truth about diversity, equity and inclusion in our organizations and educate and empower ourselves to move towards transformative change," says Truth DEI Founder/CEO Nona Lee.

As the Chair of the "D-backs for Change JEDI Council," the internal organization within the Arizona Diamondbacks dedicated to DEI work, Nona is proud to have the Diamondbacks as her first consulting client with Truth DEI.

"We thank her for being the founding member of and her 22 years of service in our legal department and applaud her for being a local and national role model due to her expertise, leadership, and internal rise which ultimately made her a member of the executive leadership team as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer," says Derrick Hall, President/CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Nona Lee grew up loving sports where she medaled in the Junior Olympics for swimming and later played basketball at Pepperdine University. Nona went to law school where she obtained her Juris Doctor, graduated Summa Cum Laude, and was awarded "Graduate of the Year." Nona was the first ever Associate Legal Council of the Phoenix Suns and later founded the Phoenix Women's Sports Association as a platform for helping women find their power through sports.

Lee was the only openly gay and only black woman to hold an Executive Vice President position in all 30 major league baseball clubs. Lee has encountered countless acts of racism and discrimination throughout her life.

Nona Lee's DEI extensive training was from Cornell University along with years of experience in legal work makes her one of the most sought after DEI speakers and consultants across the nation.

To learn more about Truth DEI, visit the website at www.truthdei.com .

SOURCE Truth DEI