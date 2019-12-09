MLB, MLBPA, Sony Interactive Entertainment & San Diego Studio Announce Multi-Year, Multi-Platform Video Game Partnership Extensions

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Baseball (MLB), the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and San Diego Studio jointly announced today that they have entered into multi-year extensions to continue development and distribution of MLB The Show, the award-winning officially licensed video game.

In addition, the historic expansion of the long-standing partnerships will bring MLB The Show, for the first time ever, to additional console platforms beyond PlayStation® platforms as early as 2021. Complete details will be announced at a later date.

San Diego Studio has been creating officially licensed baseball video games enjoyed by millions of fans for more than 20 years. With MLB The Show 20, which will feature Chicago Cubs star Javier Báez (El Mago) as its cover athlete, the studio will be commemorating the 15th Anniversary of MLB The Show's franchise next year through a variety of unique promotions and new gameplay features.

MLB The Show is officially licensed by MLB and the MLBPA. Follow MLB The Show on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest information and updates.

OFFICIALLY LICENSED PRODUCT OF MLB PLAYERS, INC.

MLBPA trademarks, copyrighted works and other intellectual property rights are owned and/or held by MLBPA and may not be used without the written consent of MLBPA or MLB Players, Inc. Visit MLBPLAYERS.com. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

