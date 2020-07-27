MLB Pitcher Pat Neshek Shares How He Amassed a Seven Figure Trading Card Collection in Premiere Episode of eBay's "Uncommon" Series

Debuting today on eBay's YouTube channel , the premiere episode features MLB pitcher Pat Neshek who invites fans into his vault and shares the history behind his incredible card collection. Neshek explains how he got his start, displays more than 50,000 autographed cards - including rare finds and his top-rated 1970 Topps set, and talks about how he used eBay to help him source 95% of his current collection. This video comes off the heels of eBay 's latest data report, " Uncommon: A Trading Card Report for Buyers and Sellers ," and is dedicated to the personal stories behind unique trading card collections.

Meet Pat Neshek's Signature Collection

"During my little league days I would pick up a pack of cards with my dad after a good game, and then I spent many minor league days scoring autographs from my favorite players," said Pat Neshek, Major League pitcher and trading card collector. "Today I still hunt for the rare and valuable finds - and trading cards continue to be a constant in my life. Over the years eBay has become a one stop shop for collectors like me. I really love how the marketplace has created a community for us to come together and connect over a shared passion."

In "Pat Neshek's Signature Collection" video, viewers can watch as Pat describes the joy and adrenaline rush upon finding a coveted card, how his collection took a turn after his Tommy John surgery when he decided to focus on collecting the 1970 Topps set, and why he enjoys the story behind each card.

"Our newest partnership with Pat Neshek brings to light how a world class athlete and true expert in the trading card space uses eBay to experience a strong sense of community," said Nicole Colombo, General Manager of Trading Cards at eBay. "Pat's enthusiasm for trading cards is contagious and the very reason we launched the Uncommon series. We want to celebrate the trading card community and highlight what connects with fans all around the world. Stay tuned for more Uncommon stories in this series across a wide range of trading cards and collectibles."

Neshek's fans and trading card collectors alike can learn more about Pat's personal collection by watching "Pat's Signature Collection" now and shop trading cards inspired by his collection at www.eBay.com/TradingCards . Additionally, fans can explore eBay's original Uncommon Report at www.eBayInc.com/Uncommon and stay tuned for more videos in the "Uncommon" series on eBay's YouTube channel .

About Pat Neshek

Pat Neshek is an American professional baseball pitcher and current free agent who has played in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies. Neshek made his MLB debut for the Twins in 2006, played for them until 2010, and was selected to his first All-Star Game in 2014, and his second in 2017. An avid autograph and baseball card collector, Neshek's 1970 Topps set is one of the best-rated in the world.

