MLB Superstar, Walker Buehler, Partners with SweetSpot Sports to Promote a New Line of Signature Baseball Products

Buehler, a former NCAA standout and College World Series Champion at the University of Vanderbilt, is a two-time Major League Baseball All-Star and a member of the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Since entering the league in 2017, Buehler has established himself as one of the game's most dominant and elite young arms. He retains a large and engaged following of fans across various social media platforms.

"SweetSpot makes the best bat and ball available for players of all skill-levels," said Buehler. "I'm excited to be partnering with a team that is excited to grow the game with truly innovative and well-made products."

"Walker Buehler is without a doubt one of the most electric and exciting young players in the game today," said SweetSpot President, Dave Soderquist. "His abilities, magnetism, and desire to grow the game of baseball make him a perfect partner for SweetSpot as we look to expand our unique brand."

In addition to becoming SweetSpot's newest brand ambassador, Buehler has also become a shareholder in the SweetSpot Sports, LLC, with the goal of helping the brand continue to grow its market footprint.

SweetSpot Sports, LLC, is a Minnesota limited liability company that sells unique, patented baseballs, and softballs that behave and feel like authentic baseballs and softballs, but are only a fraction of the weight. An additional array of patented bats, and other accessories make SweetSpot the go-to supplier of recreational backyard baseball and softball products in North America and the world. The company's products are sold through both brick & mortar retail stores and select online sales channels. More information is available at www.sweetspotbaseball.com

