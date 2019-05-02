MLC Media Rebrands La Numero Uno Radio Network Image and Programming as Best Option in Regional Mexican Music

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MLC Media, a leading Spanish language media company, announced today the rebranding of their La Numero Uno radio network with a new logo, tagline and music programming effective immediately. The network will now be presented as La Numero Uno - La que está bien Arriba! Starting today, it will showcase a regional Mexican sound with a high-energy, party twist, delivering all the adult hits, past and present, with artists from Gerardo Ortiz, Cristan Nodal to Banda El Recodo and Ana Barbara. The new network's image is set to be the option for listeners who want to listen to all those regional party hits 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with the best shows throughout the day.

"The regional Mexican genre continues to grow interest across all audiences and our rebrand to the Numero Uno Network couldn't have happened at a better time," says MLC Media CEO Carlos Moncada. "We strive to provide the highest quality products that will help us deliver relevant premium content to our station partners and advertisers."

"La Numero Uno Network has been an amazing format for MLC Media and, with this rebrand, we are positive it will only become stronger," says VP of programming David Bello. "We couldn't be more excited to present this new La Numero Uno to the country."

La Numero Uno is currently available in 15 markets across the United States. You can also listen to La Numero Uno by downloading its app on iTunes or Google Play.

About MLC Media Services

MLC Media Services produces and distributes Spanish Language Syndicated Programs across 500+ stations in the U.S. and Mexico. Its premier programs include El Show de Alex "El Genio" Lucas, Armida y La Flaka, El Show de Chiquibaby, El Cotorreo con Carlos Alvarez, La Diva de Mexico, El Show de Toño, and Somos Ana Alicia y Julieta, which currently reach over 10 million people monthly with radio and social media.

www.mlcsmedia.com

For Syndication Sales Contact: Jose Villafañe at jose@mlcsmedia.com

For Syndication Affiliations Contact: David Bello at david@enleaire.audio

