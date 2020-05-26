MLive Media Group Pledges up to $10 Million in Matching Marketing Grants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of the pandemic, MLive.com journalists have brought news of Covid-19 to its audience at a staggering pace. As readership grew, so did the realization of the gravity of this shared experience. Powered by the responsibility of reporting with integrity, for communities and the state, MLive.com and its newspapers across Michigan saw record numbers of readers find news of the Coronavirus and the state and nation's response.

The MLive Team shares the community's sense of hope as the restrictions of the past few months relax. It is certain that residents will emerge from their homes to find a changed community landscape with unique challenges. "Our community will need our support now, more than ever before, as they learn what business will look like in the wake of Covid-19," said MLive's President and Chief Revenue Officer, Tim Gruber. "These matching grants can multiply the effectiveness of a return-to-market advertising campaign, at a time when our partners need it most."



MLive Media Group is committing up to $10 Million in matching advertising grants to support the marketing, advertising, and branding needs of our Michigan businesses. "An extremely simple, online application allows business owners to express interest," said Jamie Dionne, Senior Director of Sales.

Interested parties should visit www.mlivecares.com, and submit the form found there. Responses to submission will occur within approximately 48 hours by phone or email. Submissions will be accepted through June 15, and matching advertising dollars will be available for the months of June, July, and August, 2020.

MLive Media Group is the sister company to MLive, with eight publications comprising The Ann Arbor News, The Bay City Times, The Flint Journal, The Grand Rapids Press, Jackson Citizen Patriot, Kalamazoo Gazette, Muskegon Chronicle, and The Saginaw News, and Michigan's number one news and information site MLive.com. For almost 200 years our journalists have provided the residents of Michigan with locally relevant news, sports and entertainment coverage. Whether investigating crucial stories or finding the best that Michigan has to offer, we strive to be both an observer and advocate for our local communities.

