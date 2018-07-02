Mӧlnlycke® to Launch Latest Innovation, Mepilex® Border Flex, at Fall SAWC Conference

NORCROSS, Georgia, Nov 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mӧlnlycke® will launch Mepilex® Border Flex at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Fall meeting (SAWC Fall) 2-4 November in Las Vegas. The new Mepilex® Border Flex dressing was specifically engineered to support fewer dressing changes, reducing dressing costs and waste, while creating an optimal healing environment.

'We believe that the Mepilex Border Flex dressing may change the way wound care experts practice because its features effectively support undisturbed wound healing,' says Randy Schwartz, Vice President of Marketing. 'Less frequent dressing changes benefit the patient, caregiver and the wound healing process. The product's unique structure enhances conformability and its exudate management properties and allows it to remain in place for longer wear times. These features will positively impact cost.'

Mӧlnlycke will feature the dressing in its booth and is sponsoring a complimentary breakfast symposium at the Fall SAWC conference, 'Novel Technology for Advanced Wound Dressings: Early Clinical Experience.' The session will examine the role of dressing conformability and exudate management in supporting undisturbed healing of acute and chronic wounds. The presenters will also share their experience with the new dressing and examine its impact on clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction and cost savings.

Renowned wound care expert Robert Kirsner, MD, PhD will lead the symposium which features Oscar Alvarez, PhD and Deborah Nelson RN, BSN, CWOCN who will discuss their clinical experience with the product. The symposium will take place on Sunday, 4 November at 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM. Space is limited; SAWC attendees can register here.

In addition, three poster presentations will focus on Mepilex Border Flex:

CS-003 Evaluation of a novel multi-layer wound dressing that transports chronic wound fluid away from the wound

LB-006 Bacterial trapping of a newly developed all in one soft silicone foam dressing

LB-007 A quantitative method for determination of bacterial trapping effect in wound dressings

Unique Flex Technology

One reason for frequent dressing changes is the lack of adherence, especially on areas prone to movement. Mepilex Border Flex follows the body's natural curves and movements. Its proprietary Flex Technology, or Y cuts, has been shown to be more conformable than other dressings[1], and support longer wear time. Mölnlycke's proprietary Flex Technology provides 360-degree flexibility and unique conformability.

