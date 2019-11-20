MLS All-Stars to face LIGA MX All-Stars at Banc of California Stadium in 2020 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

LAFC's Bob Bradley, a three-time MLS Coach of the Year, will coach the MLS All-Stars after leading LAFC to the Supporters' Shield and setting a new MLS regular-season points record in 2019.

Opened in 2018, Banc of California Stadium made history as the first open-air sporting venue built in Los Angeles since Dodger Stadium opened in April 1962. The club's iconic independent supporters' union, the 3252, creates an environment like few others in North American sports. With stunning views of the L.A. skyline and first-class amenities, the stadium will provide an unmatched experience for fans.

The league's marquee summer match returns to Los Angeles for the first time since 2003, the first All-Star Game against a foreign club, when the only MLS All-Star Game previously hosted in the L.A. area also featured a LIGA MX opponent. The MLS All-Stars defeated Club Deportivo Guadalajara 3-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park (then known as The Home Depot Center), home of the LA Galaxy.

The 2020 MLS All-Star week will include elevated programming to celebrate the sport and culture of soccer as part of the league's 25th season festivities. The game will be the culmination of a week-long series of experiences taking place throughout Los Angeles that showcase the unique soccer culture in North America, including concerts and parties, the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, as well as the MLS Innovation Showcase. As part of its renewed multi-year partnership with MLS, Target returns as the presenting partner of both the All-Star Game and the MLS All-Star Concert.

The 2020 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target also reinforces the groundbreaking partnership between MLS and LIGA MX, the two top soccer leagues in North America. The MLS- LIGA MX alignment is committed to providing continued competitive opportunities that will strengthen both leagues in addition to creating social responsibility initiatives promoting unity across borders.

The 2020 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is a key part of the league's year-long celebration of its landmark 25th season. In the coming months, MLS will unveil events and initiatives, including enhanced All-Star programming, to celebrate 25 years and to kick off a new decade of soccer in North America.

"We are so pleased to bring the 2020 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target to Los Angeles, one of the great soccer markets in North America," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "As we celebrate our 25th season, we wanted to deliver an unique and unprecedented format for our annual All-Star Game. Our first ever game between the best of MLS and LIGA MX's top players is the perfect way to build on the growing relationship between the two top soccer leagues in the region."

"For LIGA MX it is a privilege to be part of MLS' celebration of its 25th season with this MLS All-Star Game," said LIGA MX Executive President Enrique Bonilla. "Also, it represents another step in the partnership that we have established between two of the best leagues in the world. I know that this game being played in a spectacular setting and a magnificent stadium will be exciting for our fans, in a city that is special to us. For LIGA MX, it will always be important to be close to our supporters in the United States. The MLS All-Star Game, of course, strengthens the sports rivalry between MLS and LIGA MX. A rivalry that will collaborate directly in the growth of the sport in our region."

"We are honored to host the best of MLS versus the best of LIGA MX at Banc of California Stadium. This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our passionate supporters and spectacular stadium while representing the entire Los Angeles community on the international stage," said Tom Penn, LAFC President and Co-Owner.

"Hosting the MLS All-Star Game in 2020 will add to an exceptional legacy of elite competition in Los Angeles," said Mayor Garcetti. "When folks arrive at Banc of California Stadium for next summer's game, they will find one of the finest venues in the country — and a city filled with a passionate fan base strengthened by a sense of belonging."

"Since Target began proudly presenting the MLS All-Star Game in 2017, we've brought fans closer to the brightest stars in MLS, and also award-winning artists through amazing concerts," said William White, Target Senior Vice President of Marketing. "We look forward to yet another week of extraordinary MLS All-Star activities in Los Angeles that inspires even more fans."

