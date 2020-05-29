MLS And Heineken® To Present David Guetta's Second "United At Home" Charity Livestream Event

"It's an honor to work with Major League Soccer and Heineken for the second edition of 'United At Home' this Saturday. As a DJ, the crowd is what makes a show spectacular and despite the world remaining indoors during this time, we will be united again this weekend," said David Guetta. "I will play from an iconic location in New York and the show can be enjoyed from homes around the world. I hope to see you on Saturday and together we can make a real difference in raising money to help communities in need."

Fans may donate directly right now, by visiting DavidGuetta.com/donate. Funds raised by the performance will be donated to the following organizations:

The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City , is NYC's official fundraising arm for COVID-19 relief and is working every day to support vulnerable populations including frontline health care workers and essential staff, immigrant communities, domestic violence survivors, and others.

, is NYC's official fundraising arm for COVID-19 relief and is working every day to support vulnerable populations including frontline health care workers and essential staff, immigrant communities, domestic violence survivors, and others. Feeding America , the nation's largest hunger-relief organization;

, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization; Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris - Hôpitaux de France , whose mission is to improve the conditions of healthcare workers and patients in hospitals across France ; and

, whose mission is to improve the conditions of healthcare workers and patients in hospitals across ; and The World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which is ensuring frontline workers are equipped with essential protective wear, patients are receiving proper care, and efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments are accelerated.

Guetta's performance will be at an iconic New York City location and will be unveiled at the start of his 90-minute set. The stream will feature appearances from first responders along with other special surprise guests. Select fans over 21 at Heineken® partner MLS clubs will receive exclusive access to a video conference room to enjoy the performance and will get the chance to be featured on the global live stream.

"Nothing unifies and brings people together quite like music and soccer. 'United At Home' will provide a moment for us all to escape and celebrate, while creating tremendous impact for many worthy charities," said David Bruce, MLS SVP of Brand and Integrated Marketing. "Major League Soccer is proud to join forces with a committed partner like Heineken and global icon David Guetta to build an event that connects soccer fans and leaves a positive impact in our communities."

"As a brand that has been social networking since 1873, Heineken® has always encouraged social experiences. With many of us still in lockdown or self-isolating, we understand the value of our social connection even more," said Borja Manso Salinas, VP Brand Marketing, Heineken. "That's why we're excited to be connecting fans digitally, enabling them to socialize responsibly, together with our long-standing partners at MLS, as well as the legendary David Guetta and his team."

David Guetta teamed up with Inter Miami CF to play a 90-minute set packed with feel-good music in downtown Miami for the inaugural "United At Home" event in April. The performance has been viewed more than 25 million times (watch, here) and raised more than $750,000 USD including a $300,000 USD personal contribution from David Guetta.

"United At Home," was conceived and co-produced by the Charity Guys. Fans are encouraged to join the conversation using #unitedathomeNYC. For more information on "United At Home" or to donate, visit DavidGuetta.com/donate.

For "United At Home" assets including photos and videos click HERE.

MLS Unites was launched in partnership with the Major League Soccer Players Association. For additional ways the soccer community is positively impacting those in need, follow #MLSUnites. For more information on "MLS Unites," visit MLSsoccer.com/MLSUnites.

About David Guetta

There are artists and entertainers who achieve stardom and popularity, but few have the influence and endurance to redraw borders between genres and reshape the industry's dynamics. "When Love Takes Over," the first single of his 2009 album 'One Love', hit #1 in the UK, the Guetta- produced Black Eyed Peas song "I Gotta Feeling" became a worldwide hit, topping the charts in 17 countries. Over the decade since, Guetta's success has been off the charts. Globally, he's racked up over 50 million record sales, whereas his total number of streams is over 10 billion. He has received numerous Platinum and Gold certifications, was named 'EDM Power Player' by Billboard, and won two Grammy Awards out of six nominations. Besides his hard-won DJ skills, he is prolific in the studio, working with artists like Madonna, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, Martin Garrix, Usher, Sia, John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Sean Paul, Kelly Rowland, Showtek, Avicii, Ne-Yo, and Akon, for starters. His seventh studio album titled '7', included huge electronic pop tracks like "2U" with Justin Bieber, "Flames" with Sia, "Don't Leave Me Alone" with Anne-Marie, "Goodbye" with Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj and Willy William and "Say My Name" with J Balvin and Bebe Rexha plus a second disc of underground dance tracks, recorded under Guetta's Jack Back alias. With his wide-reaching and game-changing approach, he is more than just a DJ and producer: he's made dance music reach the mainstream, fused urban, electronic and pop music into new popular genres, and managed to stay on top of the game for decades. David Guetta is surely not done with showing the world his incredible sound and it is safe to say that at this stage in his career, David knows exactly where to take it next.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer – celebrating its 25th Season in 2020 – features 26 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, in addition to future expansion teams in Austin, St. Louis, Sacramento, and Charlotte. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

