MLS Golden Boot Winner Martinez Among Global Scoring Elite

25-year-old Martinez joins fellow reigning Golden Boot winners Messi & Salah with 30-plus goal season

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez tonight won the 2018 Major League Soccer Golden Boot, establishing himself among the global game's scoring elite, with a record-breaking 31 goals this season. The 25-year-old Venezuelan, has showcased his world-class striking ability, reaching the 30-goal mark faster than any other player in the world this season.

The 25-year-old Venezuelan reached the 30-goal mark faster than any other player in the world this season.
The 31 goals tallied by Martinez has surpassed global scoring icons Cristiano Ronaldo (26, Real Madrid), Robert Lewandowski (29, Bayern Munich), and Harry Kane (30, Tottenham Hotspur).  His league production ranks alongside the reigning Golden Boot winners from both the English Premier League (Mo Salah - 32 goals for Liverpool) and La Liga (Lionel Messi - 34 goals for FC Barcelona).

With a goals-per-game average of .912, Martinez finished the season ahead of Mo Salah (.889) and in near reach of Messi's per-match production (.944). 

Among MLS greats, Martinez scored at record pace to reach the previous 27-goal record in only 25 games – faster than any other player in league history. The trio of Roy Lassiter (1996, Tampa Bay Mutiny), Chris Wondolowski (2012, San Jose Earthquakes), and Bradley Wright-Phillips (2014, New York Red Bulls) all formerly held the mark, which the Atlanta striker tied on Aug. 19 and broke on Aug. 24.

Adding an MLS career hat trick record to his accolades, Martinez netted his sixth hat trick on July 21.

As a star among stars, Martinez also was named to the MLS Fan XI that faced Italian giants Juventus in the 2018 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. Playing on his home field, Martinez scored a crucial first goal in the match as a standout among the league's best.

Major League Soccer Golden Boot/Scoring Champion winners

Season

Player

Team

Goals/Points (G/A)

2018

Josef Martinez

Atlanta Untied

31 goals

2017

Nemanja Nikolić

Chicago Fire

24 goals

2016

Bradley Wright-Phillips

New York Red Bulls

24 goals

2015

Sebastian Giovinco

Toronto FC

22 goals

2014

Bradley Wright-Phillips

New York Red Bulls

27 goals

2013

Camilo Sanvezzo

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

22 goals

2012

Chris Wondolowski

San Jose Earthquakes

27 goals

2011

Dwayne De Rosario

D.C. United                        

16 goals

2010

Chris Wondolowski

San Jose Earthquakes

18 goals

2009

Jeff Cunningham

FC Dallas

17 goals

2008

Landon Donovan

Los Angeles Galaxy

20 goals

2007

Luciano Emilio

D.C. United

20 goals

2006

Jeff Cunningham

Real Salt Lake

16 goals

2005

Taylor Twellman

New England Revolution

17 goals

2004

Amado Guevara

MetroStars

30 (10g, 10a)

Pat Noonan

New England Revolution

30 (11g, 8a)

(TOP 3: Amado Guevara, MetroStars (10g, 10a = 30 pts); Pat Noonan, New England
Revolution (11g, 8a = 30 pts); Brian Ching, San Jose Earthquakes (12g, 4a = 28 pts) 

2003

Preki

Kansas City Wizards

41 (12g, 17a)

(TOP 3: Preki, Kansas City Wizards (12g, 17a = 41 pts); Carlos Ruiz, L.A. Galaxy (15g,
5a = 35 pts); Ante Razov, Chicago Fire (14g, 6a = 34 pts); Taylor Twellman, New
England Revolution (15g, 4a = 34 pts) 

2002

Taylor Twellman

New England Revolution

52 (23g, 6a)

(TOP 3: Taylor Twellman, New England Revolution (23g, 6a = 52 pts); Carlos Ruiz, Los
Angeles Galaxy (24g, 1a = 49 pts); Jeff Cunningham, Columbus Crew (16g, 5a = 37 pts) 

2001

Alex Pineda Chacon

Miami Fusion

47 (19g, 4a)

(TOP 3:  Alex Pineda Chacon, Miami Fusion (19g, 4a = 47 pts); Diego Serna, Miami
Fusion, (15g, 15a = 45 pts); John Spencer, Colorado Rapids, (14g, 7a = 35 pts) 

2000

Mamadou Diallo

Tampa Bay Mutiny

56 (26g, 4a)

(TOP 3: Mamadou Diallo, Tampa Bay Mutiny (26g, 4a = 56 pts); Clint Mathis, Los
Angeles/MetroStars, (16g, 14a = 46 pts); Ante Razov, Chicago Fire (18g, 6a = 42 pts);
Diego Serna, Miami Fusion, (16g, 10a = 42 pts) 

1999

Jason Kreis

Dallas Burn

51 (18g, 15a)

(TOP 3: Jason Kreis, Dallas Burn (18g, 15a = 51 pts); Roy Lassiter, D.C. United, (18g,
11a = 47 pts); Ronald Cerritos, San Jose Clash (15g, 9a = 39 pts) 

1998

Stern John

Columbus Crew

57 (26g, 5a)

(TOP 3: Stern John, Columbus Crew (26g, 5a = 57 pts); Cobi Jones, Los Angeles Galaxy
(19g, 13a = 51 pts); Welton, Los Angeles Galaxy (17g, 11a = 45 pts) 

1997

Preki

Kansas City Wizards

41 (12g, 17a)

(TOP 3: Preki, Kansas City Wizards (12g, 17a = 41 pts); Jaime Moreno, D.C. United,
(16g, 8a = 40 pts); Raul Diaz Arce, D.C. United (15g, 6a = 36 pts) 

1996

Roy Lassiter

Tampa Bay Mutiny

58 (27g, 4a)

(TOP 3: Roy Lassiter, Tampa Bay Mutiny (27g, 4a = 58 pts); Preki, Kansas City Wiz (18g,
13a = 49 pts); Eduardo Hurtado, Los Angeles Galaxy, (21g, 7a = 49 pts) 

* up to the 2004 season, the Scoring Champion was determined by total points, with a goal counting two points and assists counting as one. Beginning in 2005, the title was renamed the Golden Boot, and awarded to the leading goalscorer in the season. In case of a tie, the winner will be decided by the player with the most assists; if still tied, the winner will be the player with fewer minutes played.  

