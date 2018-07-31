MLS Golden Boot Winner Martinez Among Global Scoring Elite
25-year-old Martinez joins fellow reigning Golden Boot winners Messi & Salah with 30-plus goal season
20:56 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez tonight won the 2018 Major League Soccer Golden Boot, establishing himself among the global game's scoring elite, with a record-breaking 31 goals this season. The 25-year-old Venezuelan, has showcased his world-class striking ability, reaching the 30-goal mark faster than any other player in the world this season.
The 31 goals tallied by Martinez has surpassed global scoring icons Cristiano Ronaldo (26, Real Madrid), Robert Lewandowski (29, Bayern Munich), and Harry Kane (30, Tottenham Hotspur). His league production ranks alongside the reigning Golden Boot winners from both the English Premier League (Mo Salah - 32 goals for Liverpool) and La Liga (Lionel Messi - 34 goals for FC Barcelona).
With a goals-per-game average of .912, Martinez finished the season ahead of Mo Salah (.889) and in near reach of Messi's per-match production (.944).
Media assets available for download here.
Among MLS greats, Martinez scored at record pace to reach the previous 27-goal record in only 25 games – faster than any other player in league history. The trio of Roy Lassiter (1996, Tampa Bay Mutiny), Chris Wondolowski (2012, San Jose Earthquakes), and Bradley Wright-Phillips (2014, New York Red Bulls) all formerly held the mark, which the Atlanta striker tied on Aug. 19 and broke on Aug. 24.
Adding an MLS career hat trick record to his accolades, Martinez netted his sixth hat trick on July 21.
As a star among stars, Martinez also was named to the MLS Fan XI that faced Italian giants Juventus in the 2018 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. Playing on his home field, Martinez scored a crucial first goal in the match as a standout among the league's best.
Major League Soccer Golden Boot/Scoring Champion winners
|
Season
|
Player
|
Team
|
Goals/Points (G/A)
|
2018
|
Josef Martinez
|
Atlanta Untied
|
31 goals
|
2017
|
Nemanja Nikolić
|
Chicago Fire
|
24 goals
|
2016
|
Bradley Wright-Phillips
|
New York Red Bulls
|
24 goals
|
2015
|
Sebastian Giovinco
|
Toronto FC
|
22 goals
|
2014
|
Bradley Wright-Phillips
|
New York Red Bulls
|
27 goals
|
2013
|
Camilo Sanvezzo
|
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|
22 goals
|
2012
|
Chris Wondolowski
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
27 goals
|
2011
|
Dwayne De Rosario
|
D.C. United
|
16 goals
|
2010
|
Chris Wondolowski
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
18 goals
|
2009
|
Jeff Cunningham
|
FC Dallas
|
17 goals
|
2008
|
Landon Donovan
|
Los Angeles Galaxy
|
20 goals
|
2007
|
Luciano Emilio
|
D.C. United
|
20 goals
|
2006
|
Jeff Cunningham
|
Real Salt Lake
|
16 goals
|
2005
|
Taylor Twellman
|
New England Revolution
|
17 goals
|
2004
|
Amado Guevara
|
MetroStars
|
30 (10g, 10a)
|
Pat Noonan
|
New England Revolution
|
30 (11g, 8a)
|
(TOP 3: Amado Guevara, MetroStars (10g, 10a = 30 pts); Pat Noonan, New England
|
2003
|
Preki
|
Kansas City Wizards
|
41 (12g, 17a)
|
(TOP 3: Preki, Kansas City Wizards (12g, 17a = 41 pts); Carlos Ruiz, L.A. Galaxy (15g,
|
2002
|
Taylor Twellman
|
New England Revolution
|
52 (23g, 6a)
|
(TOP 3: Taylor Twellman, New England Revolution (23g, 6a = 52 pts); Carlos Ruiz, Los
|
2001
|
Alex Pineda Chacon
|
Miami Fusion
|
47 (19g, 4a)
|
(TOP 3: Alex Pineda Chacon, Miami Fusion (19g, 4a = 47 pts); Diego Serna, Miami
|
2000
|
Mamadou Diallo
|
Tampa Bay Mutiny
|
56 (26g, 4a)
|
(TOP 3: Mamadou Diallo, Tampa Bay Mutiny (26g, 4a = 56 pts); Clint Mathis, Los
|
1999
|
Jason Kreis
|
Dallas Burn
|
51 (18g, 15a)
|
(TOP 3: Jason Kreis, Dallas Burn (18g, 15a = 51 pts); Roy Lassiter, D.C. United, (18g,
|
1998
|
Stern John
|
Columbus Crew
|
57 (26g, 5a)
|
(TOP 3: Stern John, Columbus Crew (26g, 5a = 57 pts); Cobi Jones, Los Angeles Galaxy
|
1997
|
Preki
|
Kansas City Wizards
|
41 (12g, 17a)
|
(TOP 3: Preki, Kansas City Wizards (12g, 17a = 41 pts); Jaime Moreno, D.C. United,
|
1996
|
Roy Lassiter
|
Tampa Bay Mutiny
|
58 (27g, 4a)
|
(TOP 3: Roy Lassiter, Tampa Bay Mutiny (27g, 4a = 58 pts); Preki, Kansas City Wiz (18g,
* up to the 2004 season, the Scoring Champion was determined by total points, with a goal counting two points and assists counting as one. Beginning in 2005, the title was renamed the Golden Boot, and awarded to the leading goalscorer in the season. In case of a tie, the winner will be decided by the player with the most assists; if still tied, the winner will be the player with fewer minutes played.
Contact: MLS Communications
212-450-1377
SOURCE Major League Soccer
Share this article