MLS Golden Boot Winner Martinez Among Global Scoring Elite

The 31 goals tallied by Martinez has surpassed global scoring icons Cristiano Ronaldo (26, Real Madrid), Robert Lewandowski (29, Bayern Munich), and Harry Kane (30, Tottenham Hotspur). His league production ranks alongside the reigning Golden Boot winners from both the English Premier League (Mo Salah - 32 goals for Liverpool) and La Liga (Lionel Messi - 34 goals for FC Barcelona).

With a goals-per-game average of .912, Martinez finished the season ahead of Mo Salah (.889) and in near reach of Messi's per-match production (.944).

Media assets available for download here.

Among MLS greats, Martinez scored at record pace to reach the previous 27-goal record in only 25 games – faster than any other player in league history. The trio of Roy Lassiter (1996, Tampa Bay Mutiny), Chris Wondolowski (2012, San Jose Earthquakes), and Bradley Wright-Phillips (2014, New York Red Bulls) all formerly held the mark, which the Atlanta striker tied on Aug. 19 and broke on Aug. 24.

Adding an MLS career hat trick record to his accolades, Martinez netted his sixth hat trick on July 21.

As a star among stars, Martinez also was named to the MLS Fan XI that faced Italian giants Juventus in the 2018 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. Playing on his home field, Martinez scored a crucial first goal in the match as a standout among the league's best.

Major League Soccer Golden Boot/Scoring Champion winners

Season Player Team Goals/Points (G/A) 2018 Josef Martinez Atlanta Untied 31 goals 2017 Nemanja Nikolić Chicago Fire 24 goals 2016 Bradley Wright-Phillips New York Red Bulls 24 goals 2015 Sebastian Giovinco Toronto FC 22 goals 2014 Bradley Wright-Phillips New York Red Bulls 27 goals 2013 Camilo Sanvezzo Vancouver Whitecaps FC 22 goals 2012 Chris Wondolowski San Jose Earthquakes 27 goals 2011 Dwayne De Rosario D.C. United 16 goals 2010 Chris Wondolowski San Jose Earthquakes 18 goals 2009 Jeff Cunningham FC Dallas 17 goals 2008 Landon Donovan Los Angeles Galaxy 20 goals 2007 Luciano Emilio D.C. United 20 goals 2006 Jeff Cunningham Real Salt Lake 16 goals 2005 Taylor Twellman New England Revolution 17 goals 2004 Amado Guevara MetroStars 30 (10g, 10a) Pat Noonan New England Revolution 30 (11g, 8a) (TOP 3: Amado Guevara, MetroStars (10g, 10a = 30 pts); Pat Noonan, New England

Revolution (11g, 8a = 30 pts); Brian Ching, San Jose Earthquakes (12g, 4a = 28 pts) 2003 Preki Kansas City Wizards 41 (12g, 17a) (TOP 3: Preki, Kansas City Wizards (12g, 17a = 41 pts); Carlos Ruiz, L.A. Galaxy (15g,

5a = 35 pts); Ante Razov, Chicago Fire (14g, 6a = 34 pts); Taylor Twellman, New

England Revolution (15g, 4a = 34 pts) 2002 Taylor Twellman New England Revolution 52 (23g, 6a) (TOP 3: Taylor Twellman, New England Revolution (23g, 6a = 52 pts); Carlos Ruiz, Los

Angeles Galaxy (24g, 1a = 49 pts); Jeff Cunningham, Columbus Crew (16g, 5a = 37 pts) 2001 Alex Pineda Chacon Miami Fusion 47 (19g, 4a) (TOP 3: Alex Pineda Chacon, Miami Fusion (19g, 4a = 47 pts); Diego Serna, Miami

Fusion, (15g, 15a = 45 pts); John Spencer, Colorado Rapids, (14g, 7a = 35 pts) 2000 Mamadou Diallo Tampa Bay Mutiny 56 (26g, 4a) (TOP 3: Mamadou Diallo, Tampa Bay Mutiny (26g, 4a = 56 pts); Clint Mathis, Los

Angeles/MetroStars, (16g, 14a = 46 pts); Ante Razov, Chicago Fire (18g, 6a = 42 pts);

Diego Serna, Miami Fusion, (16g, 10a = 42 pts) 1999 Jason Kreis Dallas Burn 51 (18g, 15a) (TOP 3: Jason Kreis, Dallas Burn (18g, 15a = 51 pts); Roy Lassiter, D.C. United, (18g,

11a = 47 pts); Ronald Cerritos, San Jose Clash (15g, 9a = 39 pts) 1998 Stern John Columbus Crew 57 (26g, 5a) (TOP 3: Stern John, Columbus Crew (26g, 5a = 57 pts); Cobi Jones, Los Angeles Galaxy

(19g, 13a = 51 pts); Welton, Los Angeles Galaxy (17g, 11a = 45 pts) 1997 Preki Kansas City Wizards 41 (12g, 17a) (TOP 3: Preki, Kansas City Wizards (12g, 17a = 41 pts); Jaime Moreno, D.C. United,

(16g, 8a = 40 pts); Raul Diaz Arce, D.C. United (15g, 6a = 36 pts) 1996 Roy Lassiter Tampa Bay Mutiny 58 (27g, 4a) (TOP 3: Roy Lassiter, Tampa Bay Mutiny (27g, 4a = 58 pts); Preki, Kansas City Wiz (18g,

13a = 49 pts); Eduardo Hurtado, Los Angeles Galaxy, (21g, 7a = 49 pts)

* up to the 2004 season, the Scoring Champion was determined by total points, with a goal counting two points and assists counting as one. Beginning in 2005, the title was renamed the Golden Boot, and awarded to the leading goalscorer in the season. In case of a tie, the winner will be decided by the player with the most assists; if still tied, the winner will be the player with fewer minutes played.

www.MLSsoccer.com

Contact: MLS Communications

212-450-1377

SOURCE Major League Soccer

Related Links

http://www.MLSsoccer.com

