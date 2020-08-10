MLS Makes History By Setting Guinness World Records™ Title

"This GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title will forever be remembered because of the incredible teamwork of everyone involved in the MLS is Back Tournament including our players, officials, and the staff at our clubs and League. During a uniquely challenging time, MLS was able to bring soccer back safely," said Mark Abbott, MLS President and Deputy Commissioner. "We are one game away from concluding this historic competition, yet we have already made history in many ways. Thank you to our entire soccer community for their commitment to this ambitious project and thank you to GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for the recognition of this achievement."

MLS restarted the 2020 season on July 8 with MLS clubs competing in the MLS is Back Tournament. Approximately 750 players and nearly 500 staff participated in the tournament. With 51 matches in 35 days, the tournament was a compelling way for MLS to resume its milestone 25th season.

As part of the tournament, the League reimaged the soccer experience from home, with thousands of fans participating in virtual fan parties.

For the championship match, a professional artist representing each team will create a unique mural during the 90 minutes of the game, and Clubs will work with their supporters to design a virtual Tifo that will be displayed on the videoboards.

For more information on the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title and championship match, visit MLSsoccer.com.

For photos, b-roll assets and soundbites, including the formal GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title ceremony and the MLS is Back Tournament trophy, click HERE. Content from the title ceremony will be uploaded after it concludes.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer – celebrating its 25th Season in 2020 – features 26 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, in addition to future expansion teams in Austin, St. Louis, Sacramento, and Charlotte. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

Media Contact:

Major League Soccer

Angela Alfano

[email protected]

MLS Communications

703-447-5629

SOURCE Major League Soccer

Related Links

www.MLSsoccer.com

