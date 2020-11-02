MMA Capital Holdings Announces Investor Conference Call

BALTIMORE, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide a business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Conference Call Information

The conference call with investors will be webcast. All interested parties are welcome to join the live webcast, which can be accessed through the Company's web site at www.mmacapitalholdings.com (refer to the Shareholder Relations tab of our website for more information). Participants may also join the conference call by dialing toll free 1-888-346-6987 or 1-412-902-4268 for international participants and 1-855-669-9657 for Canadian participants.

For purposes of the conference call, the Company will reference select tables from Item 2 (Management's Discussion & Analysis) of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

An archived replay of the event will be available one hour after the event through November 19, 2020, toll free at 1-877-344-7529, or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants and 1-855-669-9658 for Canadian participants (Passcode: 10149715).

About MMAC

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. ("MMA Capital") focuses on infrastructure-related investments that generate positive environmental and social impacts and deliver attractive risk-adjusted total returns to our shareholders, with an emphasis on debt associated with renewable energy projects and infrastructure. MMA Capital is externally managed and advised by Hunt Investment Management, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Companies, Inc. For additional information about MMA Capital (Nasdaq: MMAC), please visit MMA Capital's website at www.mmacapitalholdings.com. For additional information about Hunt Investment Management, LLC, please see its Form ADV and brochure (Part 2A of Form ADV) available at https://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

