MMA Legend Tito Ortiz, meeting fans, taking photos, after awarding athletes at Bodybuilding competition

Ortiz will award winners of the Pro League Bikini and Men's Physique division. After the competition, Tito will meet fans and take photos while attending the Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Management After Party. Athletes and guests of the event are welcome to attend the after party free of charge as space is available.

"This is sure to be an exciting event. Mon Ethos manages three of the professional athletes competing Saturday. And we are proud to bring such a celebrity as Tito to the event," remarked David Whitaker founder of Mon Ethos Pro Consulting, LLC of Boston MA when asked about the event.

Spectrum Fitness Productions is one of the leading IFBB Pro League event promotional companies for the past 33 years. Mon Ethos Pro manages athletes, is a Platinum Sponsor of all Spectrum Fitness Productions events, represents some of the top athletes competing in the sport today, and is looking to sign new athletes after the event.

