MMA Legend Tito Ortiz, meeting fans, taking photos, after awarding athletes at Bodybuilding competition
Mar 27, 2019, 08:00 ET
SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tito Ortiz, MMA legend and Hall of Fame Athlete, will be awarding winners of the Governor's Cup bodybuilding competition held March 30, 2019 at 6 PM in Sacramento, California at the McClellan Conference Center. The general public is welcome to attend, and tickets will be sold at the door.
Ortiz will award winners of the Pro League Bikini and Men's Physique division. After the competition, Tito will meet fans and take photos while attending the Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Management After Party. Athletes and guests of the event are welcome to attend the after party free of charge as space is available.
"This is sure to be an exciting event. Mon Ethos manages three of the professional athletes competing Saturday. And we are proud to bring such a celebrity as Tito to the event," remarked David Whitaker founder of Mon Ethos Pro Consulting, LLC of Boston MA when asked about the event.
Spectrum Fitness Productions is one of the leading IFBB Pro League event promotional companies for the past 33 years. Mon Ethos Pro manages athletes, is a Platinum Sponsor of all Spectrum Fitness Productions events, represents some of the top athletes competing in the sport today, and is looking to sign new athletes after the event.
