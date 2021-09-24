MMA Personality Ariel Helwani Named BetMGM Brand Ambassador

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming company, announced today the signing of mixed martial arts (MMA) journalist Ariel Helwani as a brand ambassador. Helwani, an award-winning media personality, will integrate BetMGM into his promotional content and also be featured in upcoming BetMGM marketing campaigns, social media content and promotions, as well as fan events.

"Sports betting has always been intertwined with the mixed martial arts world and now, with its availability in more states, I'm excited to work hand-in-hand with BetMGM to deliver unique insights into the sports betting world," said Helwani.

Over the course of his career, Helwani has worked with major sports outlets including ESPN and SB Nation. He currently hosts The MMA Hour for Vox media as well as The Ringer MMA Show podcast, breaking down the latest fights across MMA, boxing and pro wrestling. Helwani has been the recipient of the World MMA Award Journalist of the Year award for 10 consecutive years.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "Ariel has played a prominent role over the years in growing MMA to the masses. His extensive knowledge and signature reporting style makes him a tremendous addition to the BetMGM team."

The BetMGM app is available on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop. As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

