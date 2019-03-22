MMA Superstar, Tito Ortiz, will award Bodybuilders at Governor's Cup Competition

The Governor's Cup competition will feature the world's top competitors in IFBB Pro League Bikini and IFBB Pro League Men's Physique divisions, along with NPC Bikini, Figure, Men's and Women's Physique, Classic Physique, and Men's Bodybuilding and will feature stars of the bodybuilding industry like NPC and IFBB Pro League Judge and NPC Women's Chairperson, Sandy Williamson along with 19x Olympia Winning Coach and CEO of Evogen Nutrition, Hanny Rambod.

Mon Ethos Pro's founder David Whitaker remarked, "This is going to be a really entertaining event. I'm excited that Tito Ortiz will be joining us at the show and after party. I hope a lot of people in Sacramento come out to see some the most beautiful people in the word compete to make it to Olympia. I'm also hopeful that we find some new stars as well to join our team."

The main event is Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 6 PM at the McClellan Convention Center. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

