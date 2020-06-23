MMB Continues Investment In Leadership With Appointment Of Chief Strategy Officer

BOSTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MMB, Boston's award-winning independent creative agency, announced the appointment of Adam Swann as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), further strengthening the company's executive leadership team. With more than two decades of experience as a hybrid marketing leader, Swann's complex skillset will build and lead strategy for both MMB and its clients.

Adam explains that "during this time of profound change, in society and in our industry, it's my huge privilege to join MMB. As a proudly independent creative company and one with an entrepreneurial, nimble maker culture, I think we are incredibly well placed to give clients what they need most, versus large matrixed corporate agencies and networks. We are naturally integrated and digital, can problem solve quicker and produce creative solutions at the speed of culture, with fewer internal hurdles."

Swann is recognized in the industry as one of the leading entrepreneurial business builders in marketing. Most recently as EVP Strategy Director at Hill Holliday, Swann was responsible for the driving brand, digital and content strategy across the agency's premiere accounts including Bank of America and Boar's Head.

Swann joins MMB's latest hire, Executive Creative Director, David Register. Register, a boomerang employee, was one of MMB's original creative forces, returning to the agency after spending 15 years at Arnold in its Boston office. Together, Swann and Register mark MMB's commitment to evolving the agency and in progressive, modern agency leadership, with a team of Creative and Strategist at the helm. Both will report directly into legendary Co-Founders Fred Bertino and Jamie Mambro.

Fred Bertino notes that "as brands grapple with the need to transform and remain relevant we believe it is the modern partnership of strategy and creative that is the key underpinning of those engaging creative ideas that propel clients' growth. The addition of Adam and David to the heart of our leadership team has been nothing short of inspiring for us, and for our clients. It has streamlined our ability to deliver strategically led creative ideas across every medium. It's an exciting time for our agency."

Known for his role in leading creative brand transformations, Register's career highlights include personal finance company Fidelity's campaign featuring Sir Paul McCartney, insurance company Progressive's 'Flo from Progressive' campaign, as well as global brands New Balance, Dell, and CenturyLink, amongst others. Register is also a co-founder of Truth-Bullet Film/Production Company and an accomplished award-winning writer and photographer.

David is quick to add that "with our industry demanding us to work faster and faster, time for strategic planning is constantly being sacrificed. Right now, there's no more room, or time, for departments to function as they used to. It's really about getting the best creative, strategy and even production working together from the get-go."

About MMB:

MMB is one of the country's top independent creative agencies, strategically led and creatively driven by a genuine, curious, funny, eccentric, and sometimes manic problem-solving team. The company, founded in 2001, solves clients' problems with smart, original thinking and engaging creative work that is breakthrough and relevant. In a world where distractions are the norm and free choice is the rule, MMB generates awareness and drives results with creative content that strategically, conceptually, and technologically engages and resonates with people. For more information please visit: www.mmb580.com | facebook.com/MMB580 | instagram.com/mmb_580

