MMC Launched Etlas Mobile----a Next-Level Handheld GCS of High Integration

1. High Integration Etlas mobile covers functions of real-time control, route planning, image display and payload control. With two frames on screen, users can capture all information at one glance. It combines functions of remote, computer, image transmission, antenna and monitor, sparing the effort of matching different devices.

2. Image and Data Transmission in One

Etlas mobile integrates high resolution image link, data control station and remote-control link for bidirectional transmission. It supports SBUS, HDMI and other connectors, allowing for real-time bidirectional data transmission. Image-data integrated transmission spares the problem of frequency interference and incompatibility and simplifies the work of system installation as well as debugging.

3. Touch Control to Switch Frames

Users can simply touch the screen to switch between the ground station frame and UAV frame according to monitoring priority.

4. Ultra-Bright Screen

The brightness of Etlas Mobile screen can reach 1200 nit, which makes it still clearly readable under the direct sunlight.

5. IP 52 Ingress Protection

Wrapped by silicone cell and sealed with 3M glue, Etlas mobile is rated at IP52 level, resistant to dust & water and shock-absorbing.



6. Five-finger Touch Control

Etlas mobile is equipped with an ultra-sensitive screen that allows for five-finger touch control and avoids interference caused by accidental touch. It is therefore able to work under complex environments with great stability and reliability.



7. 5km Control Distance

Etlas mobile is equipped with a new generation of image transmission that could conduct real-time control from 5km away, which is applicable to long-distance operation.

8. 5-Hour Battery Life

Equipped with high-performance battery system, Etlas mobile can keep working for 5 hours to satisfy the need for long-time outdoor operation.



9. Adaptable to Extreme Temperature Environments

Etlas Mobile can satisfy the need for extreme temperature environment operation, with its adaptable temperature ranges from -20℃ to 55℃.

10. Compact and Lightweight

Etlas mobile measures only 320×142×54 mm and weighs only 1.2 kg, which makes it quite portable and convenient for emergent outdoor flying missions.

11. Strong Compatibility for Extensive Applications

Etlas mobile has multiple data connector ports which makes it compatible with various devices including multi-rotor drones, fixed-wing drones, robots, industrial controller, monitoring gimbal, etc.

12. Super Processing Power

Etlas mobile adopts high-performance six-core processor with Android 7.1 operating system. It features super strong processing power and high system stability to ensure long-time stable ground station work.

About MMC

MMC is a leading industrial UAV manufacturer that is devoted to producing high-performance UAV products. It is one of the very few companies that is able to manufacture and customize all-round UAV industrial chain products including commercial drones, flight controller, image transmission, GCS, motor, payloads, battery, airframe, propeller, etc. Its quick-release MMC standardized connector makes all products inter-adaptable. Its mission is to bestow industrial work with greater safety, higher efficiency and lower cost.

